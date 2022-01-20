Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye Gives Birth to First Baby with Husband Josh Kerr 3 Months Early

"We already can't wait for the day we get to finally take her home," the couple wrote in a joint social media statement

Taylor Dye and Josh Kerr's daughter couldn't wait to come into the world.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old singer, who makes up one-half of the country music duo Maddie & Tae, announced on Instagram that she and Kerr, 30, welcomed their first child — a baby girl.

Born three months early, both Dye and Kerr shared images of their daughter in a joint Instagram post. In one photo, the proud parents can be seen smiling beside their newborn as they show off how tiny her hands and feet are in other pictures.

"Leighton Grace Kerr, born January 17, 2022 // she's beautiful, strong and everything we have ever dreamed of," the duo wrote. "She decided to be a Capricorn like her daddy."

Baby Leighton was born at 2:42 p.m., weighing 2 lbs., 5 oz.

"We already can't wait for the day we get to finally take her home 💜," the couple, who tied the knot in Feb. 2020, added.

Back in November, Dye revealed that she was expecting her first baby with Kerr in an Instagram post.

"Mom and dad 🤍 baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring '22 and we are already so deeply in love. swipe to find out what we're having!" she captioned a trio of photos of her and Kerr cradling her baby bump.

The couple also shared the baby's sex with fans in the third picture, which showed the pair biting into slices of pink cake with a banner of the word "GIRL" in the background.

Dye's Grammy-winning songwriter husband also announced the happy news on his Instagram account. "@taylordye and I have been keeping a little secret for a few months now. mom & dad already love you so much baby Kerr," he wrote at the time.

Josh Kerr and Tae Dye Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Earlier this month, Dye was hospitalized for a month due to complications following a routine pregnancy checkup.

At the time, Dye shared a selfie from a hospital bed with her husband on Instagram. There, the couple posed for the photo with a thumbs up, revealing Dye was admitted to the hospital "immediately" after their 24-week checkup.

"Today marks 1 month of being in the hospital," they wrote in the joint post. "T went in for a routine check up at 24 weeks then we were immediately admitted and we have been here since."

"Our sweet girl is doing great, she is just a little more excited than she is ready to be in the world," Dye and Kerr continued about their daughter, who wasn't due until early April.