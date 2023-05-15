Maddie Brown Brush Celebrates First Mother's Day as Mom of Three: 'Blessed and Honored'

Maddie Brown Brush is loving life as a mom of three.

The 27-year-old Sister Wives star, daughter of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, celebrated Mother's Day with her three kids with husband Caleb Brush.

Maddie shared a photo with daughters Josephine Lee, 3 months, Evie, 3, and son Axel, 5, from earlier this year, where all three kids are on her lap.

"Happy Mother's Day to all those moms out there! Motherhood has been the hardest, most rewarding, best, emotional, Rollercoaster I have ever been on. Cheers to all those raising the next generation. 🩷🥂 I hope you feel absolutely blessed and honored today!"

Maddie shared her exciting pregnancy news in late July, posting a picture of Axel and Evie smiling with their arms around each other while wearing t-shirts that say "big brother" and "big sister."

"The picture says it all! 💛," she captioned the sweet sibling photo. "The Brush family is growing by one early February 👶."

Earlier this year, Janelle celebrated Maddie as a mom in an Instagram post for her birthday.

She captioned the photos: "Happy Birthday @Madison_rose11 !🎉🎉🎉😍. I love that you are my daughter and such a good mom to Axel and Evie."

Janelle also praised Maddie's work ethic: "Thank you for being in my world. P.S. - I love doing business with you. You are such a boss babe! To many more years and many more adventures!"