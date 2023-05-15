Maddie Brown Brush Celebrates First Mother's Day as Mom of Three: 'Blessed and Honored'

Maddie Brown Brush reflected on the ups and downs of motherhood on her first Mother's Day as a mom of three

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 15, 2023 01:30 PM
Maddie Brown Brush
Photo: Maddie Brown Brush/Instagram

Maddie Brown Brush is loving life as a mom of three.

The 27-year-old Sister Wives star, daughter of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, celebrated Mother's Day with her three kids with husband Caleb Brush.

Maddie shared a photo with daughters Josephine Lee, 3 months, Evie, 3, and son Axel, 5, from earlier this year, where all three kids are on her lap.

"Happy Mother's Day to all those moms out there! Motherhood has been the hardest, most rewarding, best, emotional, Rollercoaster I have ever been on. Cheers to all those raising the next generation. 🩷🥂 I hope you feel absolutely blessed and honored today!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Maddie shared her exciting pregnancy news in late July, posting a picture of Axel and Evie smiling with their arms around each other while wearing t-shirts that say "big brother" and "big sister."

"The picture says it all! 💛," she captioned the sweet sibling photo. "The Brush family is growing by one early February 👶."

Earlier this year, Janelle celebrated Maddie as a mom in an Instagram post for her birthday.

She captioned the photos: "Happy Birthday @Madison_rose11 !🎉🎉🎉😍. I love that you are my daughter and such a good mom to Axel and Evie."

Janelle also praised Maddie's work ethic: "Thank you for being in my world. P.S. - I love doing business with you. You are such a boss babe! To many more years and many more adventures!"

Related Articles
Cardi B Mother's Day
Cardi B Enjoys Surprises from Offset, Dinner with Kids on Mother's Day: 'I Birth My Best Friends'
alec baldwin, hilaria baldwin, ireland baldwin
Alec Baldwin Shouts Out Wife Hilaria, Daughter Ireland in Mother's Day Video: 'Keep the World Going'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsORKPwOZEF/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=8c6091b1-6ec5-4393-919b-9df9991f3409 Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most.
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Photo of Son Jack, 15, Hugging Grandma Galynn in Mother's Day Tribute
bindi irwin + fam, mothers day
Chandler Powell Shares Sweet Family Photo as He Celebrates Bindi Irwin on Mother's Day: 'You Are Amazing'
Actress Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider arrive at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of "What They Had" at iPic Westwood on October 9, 2018 in Westwood, California.
Hilary Swank Celebrates Her First Mother's Day After Welcoming Twins: 'Happy Mama's Day!'
Gabrielle Union Dwyane Wade Mother's Day
Dwyane Wade Shares Family Photo Celebrating Gabrielle Union as She Pens Heartfelt Mother's Day Message
Kylie Jenner Mother's Day
How Stars Celebrated Mother's Day 2023
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: Lindsey Vonn, US Olympian and her Mom Lindy Lund join P&G to kick-off The 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games 'Thank You, Mom' campaign, with a screening of their Raising an Olympian films on October 28, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for P&G Thank You, Mom)
Lindsey Vonn Shares Tribute to Her Mom on First Mother's Day Since Her Death: 'Today is Just Hard'
Hilary Duff Mothers day
Hilary Duff's Husband Celebrates Her 'Balance of Sparkle and Truth' with Kids on Mother's Day
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpDftolL0-h/ LOVE is UNIVERSAL❤️
Jenna Bush Hager on Why She Believes 'You Have to Have Low Expectations' on Mother's Day
Witney Carson McAllister Instagram
Witney Carson and Husband Carson Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Jet: 'Best Mother's Day Gift'
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates Mother's Day with Her Kids After Split from Jim Toth
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock (1289470hi) Jeremy Renner and mother Valerie Cearley 83rd Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 27 Feb 2011
Jeremy Renner Praises His Mom's 'Grace and Strength' in Heartwarming Mother's Day Tribute
julie Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley
Chrisley Family Marks First Mother's Day Without Julie: 'I Miss My Mama So Bad'
Kylie Jenner Mother's Day
Kylie Jenner Marks Mother's Day with Never-Before-Seen Pics of Stormi and Aire — See the Photos!
Addison Timlin attends FX's "The Bear" Los Angeles Premiere; Jeremy Allen White at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Addison Timlin on 'Strength' as a 'Single Mother' After Her Split from Jeremy Allen White