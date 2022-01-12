Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye Hospitalized for a Month with Pregnancy Complications: 'Hasn't Been Easy'

"Our sweet girl is doing great, she is just a little more excited than she is ready to be in the world,” said Taylor Dye, who is expecting her first baby with husband Josh Kerr

Taylor Dye has been hospitalized for a month due to complications following a routine pregnancy checkup.

The Maddie & Tae singer, 26, shared a selfie from a hospital bed with her husband Josh Kerr on Instagram Wednesday. The couple — who announced in November they were expecting a baby girl together — posed for the photo with a thumbs up, revealing Dye was admitted to the hospital "immediately" after their 24-week checkup.

"Today marks 1 month of being in the hospital," they wrote in the joint post. "T went in for a routine check up at 24 weeks then we were immediately admitted and we have been here since."

"Our sweet girl is doing great, she is just a little more excited than she is ready to be in the world," Dye and Kerr continued about their daughter, who isn't due until early April. "This hasn't been easy but we're leaning on God and trusting His plan. Thanks for all your thoughts and prayers 💜"

Maddie Marlow later shared a sweet message to her bandmate, praising Dye for how she's been dealing with the situation.

"My sweet T, you are a damn champ, momma. You handle all of life's hardest challenges with the most grace and the strongest faith that becomes infectious to all of us who get to love you," she wrote on her Instagram Story of her fellow country star.

"I love you and Joshie so much. Lord protect and shower our Kerrs with all the peace, encouragement and strength they need right now🤍"

Dye revealed in November she was expecting her first baby — a daughter — with Kerr on Instagram.

"Mom and dad 🤍 baby Kerr is joining us earthside in spring '22 and we are already so deeply in love. swipe to find out what we're having!" she captioned a trio of photos of her and Kerr cradling her baby bump.

The couple shared the baby's sex with fans in the third picture, which showed the pair biting into slices of pink cake with a banner of the word "GIRL" in the background.

"Thank you Jesus for the biggest blessing!! I CANT WAIT TO MEET HER 😭," Marlow commented at the time.