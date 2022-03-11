Maddie & Tae's Taylor Dye Brings Newborn Daughter Home After 53 Days in NICU: 'Blessed'

Taylor Dye and Josh Kerr welcomed their first baby together, daughter Leighton, three months early on Jan. 17

Taylor Dye's baby girl is finally home!

On Friday, the 26-year-old singer, who makes up one-half of the country music duo Maddie & Tae, revealed that she and husband Josh Kerr have brought their newborn daughter, Leighton, home after weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit.

In a joint Instagram post, Dye and Kerr, 30, shared a photo of their baby girl sleeping in a bassinet under a blanket with her name on it. Another snap showed the proud parents crouched down gazing at Leighton.

"After 53 days in the NICU our sweet Leighton Grace Kerr came home today," the duo wrote. "We have been blown away by all of the support and can't thank you enough for praying her home. We were also blessed with so many amazing NICU nurses and staff along the way 🙏 // PS the blanket was taken off of her right after the picture was taken #safesleep💜"

Maddie Marlow also opened up about her bandmate's big news during an appearance on KSON's "John & Tammy in the Morning" show Friday.

"Tae is bringing home her new baby today," she shared. "After four months of absolute hell, she is coming home ... It's just been rough. My best friend's been in the hospital for months, and she didn't get to bring her baby home. It's been really, really rough."

"We put out an album in January, and obviously I had to do it by myself because Tae was in the hospital. It's called Through The Madness, Vol. 1 and I accidentally manifested some crazy madness naming the album that," Marlow, 26, added on the radio show. "And so, it's wild listening to the new album before all of this. And now after, it makes me even more emotional."

Dye and Kerr welcomed baby Leighton on Jan. 17 at 2:42 p.m., weighing 2 lbs., 5 oz. Born three months early, the couple shared images of their daughter in a joint Instagram post. In one photo, the proud parents can be seen smiling beside their newborn as they show off how tiny her hands and feet are in other pictures.

"Leighton Grace Kerr, born January 17, 2022 // she's beautiful, strong and everything we have ever dreamed of," the duo wrote at the time. "She decided to be a Capricorn like her daddy."

"We already can't wait for the day we get to finally take her home 💜," the couple, who tied the knot in Feb. 2020, added.

Days before the pair welcomed their first child together, Dye revealed she had been hospitalized for a month due to complications following a routine pregnancy checkup.

At the time, Dye shared a selfie from a hospital bed with her husband on Instagram. There, the couple posed for the photo with a thumbs up, revealing Dye was admitted to the hospital "immediately" after their 24-week checkup.

"Today marks 1 month of being in the hospital," they wrote in the joint post. "T went in for a routine check up at 24 weeks then we were immediately admitted and we have been here since."

"Our sweet girl is doing great, she is just a little more excited than she is ready to be in the world," Dye and Kerr continued about their daughter, who wasn't due until early April.