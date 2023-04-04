Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font Is Pregnant! Singer Expecting First Baby: 'So Grateful' (Exclusive)

There's another Maddie & Tae baby on the way!

Maddie Marlow Font and husband Jonah Font are expecting their first baby together — a son — this fall, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

The couple shares the exciting news along with a sweet set of maternity photos. Maddie, 27, poses in a blue sweater dress with a hand on her bump as Jonah, 28, helps her hold a letterboard that reads, "Baby Font due September 2023."

"We found out in early January that we were expecting. I surprised Jonah with a little card and the positive tests once he came home from work," Maddie tells PEOPLE of how she shared the big announcement with her husband.

Maddie Marlow Font and Jonah Font. Tristan Cusick

"Oddly enough, my duo partner, Tae, had a feeling I was pregnant before I even knew!" the "Die From a Broken Heart" singer, who is one half of country duo Maddie & Tae, says of her musical partner Taylor Dye Kerr — who is also a mom, to daughter Leighton Grace.

"We are so excited to become parents! We've always wanted babies, so it is surreal that this chapter is beginning for us," Maddie says of her growing family. "We feel so grateful that God chose us to be this sweet little boy's parents!"

Maddie and Jonah first met during her sophomore year of high school in Texas, with Jonah giving her a promise ring at 17 before she moved to Nashville. The couple got engaged in May 2018.

Maddie Marlow Font and Jonah Font. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Ahead of tying the knot in November 2019, Maddie reflected on their relationship with PEOPLE.

"It's been eight years, and we are still crazy in love like the 15-year-old kids we were when we met," Maddie said at the time. "We just felt ready to start another chapter in life together. It is funny to think [back] to being 15-year-old kids in love and to see how our love has grown over the years. Getting married was always a goal of ours, and this year just felt right."

"When one is falling short, the other steps up and vice versa," she continued. "We forgive fully. We don't hold our mistakes against each other. We figure out what needs improvement, move on and try to love each other better the next day. Being vulnerable is also very important for us. When we fight or argue we try to avoid attacking, take a breath and say, 'My feelings are hurt because….' Pre-marital counseling really helped strengthen the foundation we already laid down."

"But most importantly, we have fun!" Maddie added. "We make the time to go on dates, play games at home, laugh and goof off. I'm talking water balloon fights, blow-up pools in the summer time and snowball fights in the winter. We are basically just big kids. We celebrate all the wins, big and little. We love hard and fight for each other. We don't give up, ever."