Image zoom

It’s a girl for Macklemore.

The rapper, né Ben Haggerty, is a first-time father after welcoming a daughter with wife Tricia Davis on Friday, May 29, he announced Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Our daughter, Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty, was born two months ago on May 29th,” he wrote on the band’s website, debuting a new tune called “Growing Up (Sloane’s Song)” featuring Ed Sheeran.

“There is nothing like the joy and happiness that comes from bringing a baby into this universe. She has filled my heart in ways that I never knew were possible. She is the love of my life. This song is for her.”

The rapper, 32, included a photo of Sloane grabbing his thumb — and in it, Macklemore’s wearing a wedding band. (He hinted that he and Davis had wed when he Tweeted that June 27 felt “like a good day to get married.”)

Davis confirmed the news with her own Instagram post, sharing a photo of her husband and daughter captioned, “We had our beautiful baby girl on May 29th… Got married on June 27th once the Supreme Court ruled same sex couples could too… And now new music. Thank you all for being patient, this year has been incredible so far, we love you.”

Macklemore surprised fans with the pregnancy announcement in January, sharing a sweet clip of the couple seeing their baby during an ultrasound.

“Today the media speculated about some big news in our life, so we decided to share it with you ourselves,” the video’s opening text, accompanied by the sound of their baby’s heartbeat, read.

In April, the mom-to-be — who is also Macklemore’s tour manager — took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse into her birthing plan.

“My amazing doula April and midwives Tina and Wendy … So grateful,” she captioned a shot that included her support team.

“A few years ago when I was producing the ‘Same Love’ video, Tina let us film the birth and death scene at her midwifery center … Flash forward, she will be delivering our little boy or girl.”

Macklemore, who has struggled with drug and alcohol abuse in the past, recently opened up to Complex about a relapse he suffered in 2014, just before finding out that Davis was expecting their first child. The rapper described falling back into old patterns – and what ultimately brought him back to the right path. He expounded on it in his announcement Wednesday.

“I wish that I could say that I was in a ‘better place’ when I found out the news. It would make for a far more polished and respectable story. But I think back to that night: praying on the floor at 2 a.m. as Tricia went to the bathroom to take the pregnancy test I’d just purchased from Walgreens. I was scared. Scared to start working on new music. Scared of trying again and failing. Scared of the process of staring at myself through a page and seeing someone that I wasn’t proud of. Someone that I didn’t like. Someone that wasn’t ready to be a dad.

“I’ve always had some make-believe image in my head of who I would be as a father. I held on to clear expectations of where I wanted be in my career, my age, my level of self-care, and my maturity. I basically assumed that I’d have it all together. But in actuality the hypothetical ‘dad’ version of me looked completely different than the man whose heart was beating out of his chest on the carpet, praying to a god or spirit I hadn’t talked to in months. When Tricia walked out of the bathroom, I knew. And I knew I had to change.

“Five months later we were recording in a remote cabin away from the density that is Seattle. I was finally having fun in the studio for the first time in years. Songs were getting made, finally. I was going back to the city once a week to attend a birthing class with Tricia. When I got back to the cabin the next day, Ryan had made a new beat that would eventually become the song you’re listening to. Half of it is advice about growing up. The other half is trying to figure out how to grow up myself.

“When you try to escape yourself, life has an interesting way of creating situations that force you to come back. To look at who you are. This is why ‘Growing Up’ felt like the right song to re-emerge with. It’s where I’ve been the last year, through all the ups and downs. We didn’t want to do a big campaign or anything over the top with this. We just wanted to put out good music, directly to the people that have been here since the beginning. Thank you for your patience. Hope you enjoy.”