Macklemore's Daughter, 6, Hilariously Critiques Dad's New Song: 'Is This Really Your Best Rapping?'

Macklemore's daughter knows how to keep him humble.

On Tuesday, the rapper, 38, shared a hilarious video on Instagram in which his 6-year-old daughter Sloane Ava Simone critiques his new track "Next Year," out Friday, and gives her dad her various notes on the song.

"I use to think I was my own worst critic…Then I had kids," Macklemore captioned the clip of his daughter, whom he shares with wife Tricia Davis.

In the video, Sloane intently listens to the song through a pair of headphones while sipping on a cup of hot chocolate.

"Not your best but I still love ya," she tells her dad, before asking, "Do you know Camila Cabello?" and "Is this really your best rapping?"

"Did you ask Taylor Swift to get on this song?" she continues, adding, "Adele wasn't feeling this?"

"Did Ryan produce this? He's extra," she says, referring to Macklemore's collaborator, Ryan Lewis, who did in fact produce the track.

The little girl then asserts that it would be "great" if her dad added Swift and Adele to the song.

"I think it's really good," she concludes the video.

Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, and his wife welcomed their third baby together, son Hugo Jack, on July 30, recently announcing the exciting news on Instagram.

The pair, who tied the knot in summer 2015, are also parents to daughters Colette Koala, 3, and Sloane.

"Six weeks ago in the shadow of the Buck Moon 🌝 🦌 this beautiful human came into our lives," wrote Davis on Instagram, sharing a selfie featuring her newborn. "He arrived rooted and calm, mostly just observing the two whirling dervishes around him."