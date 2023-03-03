Macklemore Says Daughter Sloane, 7, Has Been to AA Meetings with Him: 'I Don't Want to Hide That'

Macklemore is opening up about what his kids know about his sobriety.

Appearing on Audacy's Check In, the rapper (whose real name is Ben Haggerty) told host Mike Adam that his intention is to be open about being in recovery with his children — son Hugo Jack, 18 months, and daughters Colette Koala, 4, and Sloane Ava Simone, 7.

The 39-year-old dad — who shares his three kids with wife Tricia Davis — said that his oldest has already been to a meeting with him.

"Sloane's been to meetings with me. She asks me questions like, 'Daddy, how's your sober meetings going?' We talk about it," he shared.

"And I don't want to hide that because it's not something that I need to feel guilt or shame or secrecy around. The whole intention is to put it out into the open… I'm not a finished product. This is what I'm working on. These are my struggles."

Macklemore and daughter Sloane. Macklemore/Instagram

Macklemore also thinks it's important for his kids to know what's part of their family history.

"These are things we m right have in our family that we have to keep an eye on. Just be honest, it's a conversation," he said. "There's no rulebook here. We're at a new point in parenting ... I think that having that conversation is important."

Tricia Davis/Instagram

Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper also touched on his recent decision to ask Sloane to direct his music video for "No Bad Days."

"The best part about it is that Sloane has no idea that the rest of the world knows that this is really happening. She doesn't really get that part," he explained.

Noting that "that part is what messes you up," he explained they get to go through the process without "this idea of identity and ego and all that."

"We're gonna keep that completely separate, as much as possible from the experience of just making a music video and what that actually looks like," the proud dad shared.