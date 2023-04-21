Maci Bookout Celebrates Son Bentley's Final 8th Grade Baseball Game amid Ryan Edwards Sentencing News

Maci Bookout made sure her son with ex Ryan Edwards felt the love on a special occasion

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on April 21, 2023 05:10 PM
Photo: Maci Bookout McKinney/Instagram

Maci Bookout's focus was on her teenage son on Thursday as he enjoyed a special milestone.

Bentley, 14, was honored as part of his final game with his 8th-grade team, with the Teen Mom star, 31, and her family there to support him.

Bookout posed on the field with the teen baseball player, who is just a bit taller than her. Bentley also smiled with grandmother Sharon Bookout in another photo.

The post also included video of Bentley being honored on the field, with the announcer calling his name as the MTV star and husband Taylor McKinney walked him around as part of the ceremony.

"Bentley is the son of Maci and Taylor McKinney," the announcer said, going on to share Bentley's favorite middle school baseball memory, favorite Bible verse, and favorite major league baseball team as attendees cheered him on.

The outing came on the same day that news Bentley's biological father, Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards, 35, was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison on harassment charges, according to filings from Tennessee's Hamilton County Court. Since making their debut on 16 & Pregnant in 2009, fans have witnessed the now-exes many ups and down over the years.

Maci Bookout McKinney and son Bentley https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg3XbxbsRXY/
Maci Bookout McKinney/Instagram

The sentence results from Edwards's April 7 arrest for charges related to possession of a controlled substance, DUI and violating the terms of his probation.

Bookout revealed in September that she had "not had a relationship" with Edwards "at all for years."

"Probably four years," she told TooFab. "I don't have his phone number. I doubt he has mine. Don't see each other, don't talk to each other."

Bookout has been married to McKinney since 2016. They are parents to Maverick, 6, and Jayde, 7.

