Maci Bookout Praises Son Bentley on Middle School Graduation: 'Your Next Chapter Is Going to Be Amazing'

Maci Bookout enjoyed a special mom milestone as she watched son Bentley, 14, graduate middle school.

Sharing a family photo from the special day on Instagram, the graduate wears in a blue suit with a lavender button-down and baby blue tie, with the back of his mullet haircut peaking out from behind his oversized sunglasses.

The proud mom, 31, stands on one side of her teen, with husband Taylor McKinney on the other side. In front of McKinney is daughter Jayde, 7, holding little brother Maverick, 6, by the shoulders.

"And just like that the chapter of middle school ends," Bookout wrote. "So proud of you Benny, your next chapter is going to be amazing… find joy in the journey! 😎💙."

The Teen Mom: Next Chapter shares Bentley with ex Ryan Edwards, 35, who is currently serving 11 months and 29 days in prison on harassment charges, according to filings from Tennessee's Hamilton County Court. In addition to Bentley, he is dad to daughter Stella, 2, and son Jagger, 5, with estranged wife Mackenzie.

Since making their debut on 16 & Pregnant in 2009, fans have witnessed the now-exes many ups and down over the years. Bookout revealed in September that she had "not had a relationship" with Edwards "at all for years."

"Probably four years," she told TooFab. "I don't have his phone number. I doubt he has mine. Don't see each other, don't talk to each other."

Maci Bookout McKinney/Instagram

Bentley was honored as part of his final baseball game with his 8th-grade team last month, with the MTV personality and her family there to support him.

The post included a video of Bentley being honored on the field, with the announcer calling his name as the MTV star and husband Taylor McKinney walked him around as part of the ceremony.

"Bentley is the son of Maci and Taylor McKinney," the announcer said, going on to share Bentley's favorite middle school baseball memory, favorite Bible verse and favorite major league baseball team as attendees cheered him on.