The Midnight in the Switchgrass actor got candid about his close relationship with his daughter on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals He Trusts Daughter Casie's Opinion on Music More Than His Own

Machine Gun Kelly has nothing but sweet things to say about his daughter, Casie Baker.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the 31-year-old "Bad Things" singer opened up about his tight-knit bond with Casie, 12, telling host Kelly Clarkson that he turns to her for advice on new music – including his own.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now," he told Clarkson, 39. "Like, she has her finger on the pulse of what's hot, or if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."

Kelly, who was dressed in a head-to-toe blue-and-white set complete with a bedazzled collar, also admitted that his daughter isn't afraid to tell him when his songs are "crap."

The actor and musician, who met girlfriend Megan Fox on the set of the Randall Emmett-directed indie film Midnight in the Switchgrass, went on to tell Clarkson that Casie is not only a budding musical genius, but also a heck of a volleyball player, too.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I just took her to volleyball tryouts," he told the former American Idol winner before hilariously recalling how he misread the "recruitment papers" she brought him to sign. "I looked at the contract and was like, 'Casie, dude, they're going to pay you $1800 [to play],' and then I looked closer and was like, 'Oh, I have to pay $1800. Right.' "

RELATED VIDEO: Daddy-Daughter Date Night! Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards

On Sunday, Casie accompanied Kelly to the American Music Awards, where the "Papercuts" singer took home the award for Favorite Rock Artist.

The pair matched each other perfectly on the red carpet, with Casie donning a long black halter gown with cut-outs above the waist, while Kelly rocked baggy black pants and a long-sleeve black top with silver embellishments and a spiked choker.

MGK AND DAUGHTER CASSIE Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Baker | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

This wasn't the first time the father-daughter duo were the talk of an award show, though.