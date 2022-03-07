Machine Gun Kelly Hilariously Reveals How Daughter Casie, 12, Taught Him How to Make Pancakes

Machine Gun Kelly is learning new things every day thanks to his daughter.

On Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 31-year-old musician participates in a game of "Burning Questions" where he shares that his daughter Casie, 12, recently taught him how to make her special breakfast.

For the first question of the game, host Ellen DeGeneres, 64, asks Kelly, "What's something your daughter taught you how to do?"

"I was always going crazy about her blueberry pancakes and I was like, 'How do you do that? How do you get the blueberries in the pancakes?' And she was like, 'Yeah, just put the blueberries in the pancakes,'" the singer says as DeGeneres laughs.

"I never knew how you infused blueberries in pancakes. Apparently, all you have to do is just pour blueberries in the mix. It's very anticlimactic," Kelly quips.

The Last Son star is often open about his sweet relationship with Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.

Back in December, the actor spoke to Drew Barrymore on her talk show about his love for Casie and how he hopes she maintains her innocence as she continues to grow older.

"I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and she just has this walk, it's this pure bounce, she's so excited for life like she's so young in her life," he said. "I've experienced so much in my life. I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that."

Kelly added that he hopes he "always get[s] to stand back and watch her have that bounce."

"I will take any amount of torture that would come her way if it can just be on me so that she can keep that forever because… it's worth living for to see that. Her voice is so sweet and it's not tainted with what the world has to offer," he said.

MGK AND DAUGHTER CASSIE Credit: MGK/ INSTAGRAM

Last month, Kelly spent a nice day out with Casie and fiancée Megan Fox. The actress posted a few photos on her Instagram Story of the three posing together while visiting 27 Club, a local coffee shop in Cleveland.

In the sweet snaps, Fox wears a brown crop top, plaid jacket, black pants and boots while Kelly sports a striped purple sweater with black leather pants and boots. Meanwhile, Casie rocks a black t-shirt and leggings paired with gray Uggs and sunglasses.