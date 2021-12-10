Machine Gun Kelly Recalls 'Proud' Moment Daughter Casie Stuck Up for Him Against a School Bully

The actor and musician opened up about his desire to maintain his 12-year-old daughter’s innocence

Machine Gun Kelly's daughter Casie has got her dad's back.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore on her talk show, while also painting her nails, the 31-year-old musician shared one of his proud dad moments with his 12-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.

The Last Son star recounted one instance when Casie's school called him after she defended her dad against a bully.

"I got a call and her school was like, your daughter got into a thing with this boy and I was like, 'What happened?' And they were like, 'The boy was talking bad about you,' " Kelly said before shrugging and noting that he wasn't mad about the situation.

"I was like, 'Good job, don't ever do that again, but I love you so much,' " he recalled.

2021 American Music Awards - Arrivals Casie Baker and Machine Gun Kelly | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly spoke candidly to Barrymore about his love for Casie and how he hopes she maintains her innocence as she continues to grow older.

"I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and she just has this walk, it's this pure bounce, she's so excited for life like she's so young in her life," he said. "I've experienced so much in my life. I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that."

The singer added that he hopes he "always get[s] to stand back and watch her have that bounce."

"Like I will take any amount of torture that would come her way if it can just be on me so that she can keep that forever because… it's worth living for to see that. Her voice is so sweet and it's not tainted with what the world has to offer," he said.

Last week, the Midnight in the Switchgrass actor opened up about his tight-knit bond with Casie during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing that he turns to his daughter for advice on new music — including his own.

MGK AND DAUGHTER CASSIE Credit: MGK/ INSTAGRAM

"I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now," he told Clarkson, 39. "Like, she has her finger on the pulse of what's hot, or if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."

Kelly also admitted that his daughter isn't afraid to tell him when his songs are "crap." The musician went on to tell Clarkson that Casie is not only skilled musically but also a heck of a volleyball player.