Machine Gun Kelly Raps Jay Z's Verse on 'Crazy in Love' with Daughter Casie, 12: 'Parenting'

The rapper, 32, shared the sweet moment from a get together he attended with his daughter

Machine Gun Kelly has a lot of fun being a dad.

The rapper, 32, shared a sweet moment on Instagram where he was enjoying a get together with his daughter Casie, 12, and friends. In the clip, Beyoncé and Jay Z's "Crazy in Love" plays as MGK raps along.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Then, he hands the mic to Casie and she picks up right where her dad left off as the crowd around them hypes her up.

Casie then hands the mic back to MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, to finish the verse as those around the pair dance.

"Parenting," he captioned the video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the Hulu documentary Life in Pink, released in June, Casie opened up about her dad as a polarizing public figure.

"People say that stuff about my dad, but you only see one side," she said.

Back in December, Kelly spoke to Drew Barrymore on her talk show about his love for Casie and how he hopes she maintains her innocence as she continues to grow older.

Machine Gun Kelly, Colson Baker, Casie Baker Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

"I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and she just has this walk, it's this pure bounce, she's so excited for life like she's so young in her life," he said. "I've experienced so much in my life. I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that."

Kelly added that he hopes he "always get[s] to stand back and watch her have that bounce."