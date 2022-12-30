Machine Gun Kelly's Mom Joins Him and Daughter Casie, 13, in Rare Family Christmas Photo

Machine Gun Kelly enjoyed a meaningful family moment during the holidays.

Sharing an Instagram carousel of photos on Wednesday, the Mainstream Sellout artist, 32, included a sweet family moment with his mom and his 13-year-old daughter Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.

MGK stands between his mom and daughter, with an arm around each while wearing an all-leopard-print outfit in the picture that appears to have been taken at Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker's Christmas Eve party.

Born and initially raised in Houston, Texas, MGK (whose real name is Colson Baker) previously opened up about his mother's absence during his childhood in a Lil Skies collaboration titled "Burning Memories" from his Hotel Diablo album and said she abandoned their family when he was 9 years old.

The musician then moved to Denver, Colorado with his father, who died in July 2020 of an unknown, non-COVID-19-related illness, per The New York Times.

In June 2021, however, MGK revealed he'd reconnected with his mother and credited fans with influencing their reunion.

"Wild story but after all these years, the fans are responsible for me and my mom finally reconnecting i love you," he tweeted at the time.

The musician gushed about his daughter's innocence and optimism as he appeared last December on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and she just has this walk, it's this pure bounce, she's so excited for life like she's so young in her life," Kelly said.

"I've experienced so much in my life. I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that," he continued, explaining that he hopes he "always get[s] to stand back and watch her have that bounce."

"Like I will take any amount of torture that would come her way if it can just be on me so that she can keep that forever because… it's worth living for to see that. Her voice is so sweet and it's not tainted with what the world has to offer," he added.