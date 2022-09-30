Machine Gun Kelly Enjoys European Tour with 13-Year-Old Daughter Casie and Fiancée Megan Fox

"It’s my daughter’s first Europe tour," Machine Gun Kelly wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of himself vacationing with 13-year-old daughter Casie and fiancée Megan Fox

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 30, 2022 09:54 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CjJN13ZJibf/ machinegunkelly Verified it’s my daughter’s first Europe tour 💼🇫🇷 ps: 1st slide is a chair 🤠 3h
Photo: machinegunkelly/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly is in family vacation mode.

The Mainstream Sellout artist, 32, shared a glimpse of his jaunt through Europe with 13-year-old daughter Casie Colson and fiancée Megan Fox, posting photos Friday from the trip on Instagram. "It's my daughter's first Europe tour," he wrote in the caption.

The trip included a stop at the Louvre in Paris, as well as a visit to designer Rick Owens' studio, where the Good Mourning star sat on a chair modeled in eerily accurate likeness of Owens in an uncomfortable pose.

MGK also posed in matching furry bucket hats with his daughter and Fox, 36, in a group photo with some friends during a gathering.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The "Bloody Valentine" artist previously paid tribute to Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon, for her 13th birthday in July, for which they had a cake that was decorated with the words: "OMG YOU'RE A TEENAGER."

"You're officially a teenager today. Happy 13th birthday my love," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

He also had Casie appear on his sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout, which dropped in March, after explaining that she's not afraid to tell him when his songs are "crap."

"I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now," he said on The Kelly Clarkson Show last November. "Like, she has her finger on the pulse of what's hot, or if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."

2021 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Casie Baker and Machine Gun Kelly. Amy Sussman/Getty

MGK also gushed about his daughter's innocence and optimism as he appeared last December on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and she just has this walk, it's this pure bounce, she's so excited for life like she's so young in her life," Kelly said.

"I've experienced so much in my life. I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that," he continued, explaining that he hopes he "always get[s] to stand back and watch her have that bounce."

RELATED VIDEO: Daddy-Daughter Date Night! Machine Gun Kelly Poses with Daughter Casie at the 2021 American Music Awards

"Like I will take any amount of torture that would come her way if it can just be on me so that she can keep that forever because… it's worth living for to see that. Her voice is so sweet and it's not tainted with what the world has to offer," MGK added.

Kelly met Fox in 2020 on the set of their crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. They got engaged in January, and the groom-to-be has since confirmed that pal Pete Davidson will serve as one of his groomsmen.

Related Articles
Casie Colson Baker and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
All About Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter, Casie Colson Baker
2021 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Machine Gun Kelly Hilariously Reveals How Daughter Casie, 12, Taught Him How to Make Pancakes
2021 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Machine Gun Kelly Recalls 'Proud' Moment Daughter Casie Stuck Up for Him Against a School Bully
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seen in Milan. They go at restaurant Giacomo.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Give Pam and Tommy Vibes in '90s-Inspired Looks and Matching Hats
MGK celebrating his daughter's bday
Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Daughter Casie's 13th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'Proud Dad'
machine gun kelly
Machine Gun Kelly Smashes Another Glass Against His Face During Hometown Concert: 'I'm Rich'
machine gun kelly
Machine Gun Kelly Honored with His Own Holiday in Cleveland After Playing Hometown Stadium Show
Machine Gun Kelly Raps Jay Z's Verse on "Crazy in Love" with Daughter Casie, 12: 'Parenting'
Machine Gun Kelly Raps JAY-Z's Verse on 'Crazy in Love' with Daughter Casie, 12: 'Parenting'
mgk and daughter
Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie's Cutest Moments
Megan Fox; Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline
Megan Fox and Colson Baker "Machine Gun Kelly" attends "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" premiere
Megan Fox Rocks Pink Hair to Match Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at His 'Life in Pink' Premiere
machine gun kelly megan fox
Megan Fox Shares Sweet Photos with Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly and His Daughter Casie, 12
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly Smashes a Glass Against His Face and Bleeds While Performing at NYC Post-Show Party
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend Machine Gun Kelly's UN/DN LAQR Launch Event on December 04, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Poster for Directorial Debut Starring Fiancée Megan Fox, BFF Pete Davidson
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
Machine Gun Kelly Recalls Dancing at Friend's Recent Wedding: Megan Fox Didn't Know 'I Had Any Moves'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 09: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the "Taurus" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )
Machine Gun Kelly Says He Had a Suicide Attempt While on Phone with Megan Fox: 'I Just Snapped'