Machine Gun Kelly Enjoys European Tour with 13-Year-Old Daughter Casie and Fiancée Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is in family vacation mode.

The Mainstream Sellout artist, 32, shared a glimpse of his jaunt through Europe with 13-year-old daughter Casie Colson and fiancée Megan Fox, posting photos Friday from the trip on Instagram. "It's my daughter's first Europe tour," he wrote in the caption.

The trip included a stop at the Louvre in Paris, as well as a visit to designer Rick Owens' studio, where the Good Mourning star sat on a chair modeled in eerily accurate likeness of Owens in an uncomfortable pose.

MGK also posed in matching furry bucket hats with his daughter and Fox, 36, in a group photo with some friends during a gathering.

The "Bloody Valentine" artist previously paid tribute to Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon, for her 13th birthday in July, for which they had a cake that was decorated with the words: "OMG YOU'RE A TEENAGER."

"You're officially a teenager today. Happy 13th birthday my love," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

He also had Casie appear on his sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout, which dropped in March, after explaining that she's not afraid to tell him when his songs are "crap."

"I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now," he said on The Kelly Clarkson Show last November. "Like, she has her finger on the pulse of what's hot, or if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."

MGK also gushed about his daughter's innocence and optimism as he appeared last December on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and she just has this walk, it's this pure bounce, she's so excited for life like she's so young in her life," Kelly said.

"I've experienced so much in my life. I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that," he continued, explaining that he hopes he "always get[s] to stand back and watch her have that bounce."

"Like I will take any amount of torture that would come her way if it can just be on me so that she can keep that forever because… it's worth living for to see that. Her voice is so sweet and it's not tainted with what the world has to offer," MGK added.

Kelly met Fox in 2020 on the set of their crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. They got engaged in January, and the groom-to-be has since confirmed that pal Pete Davidson will serve as one of his groomsmen.