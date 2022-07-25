Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Daughter Casie's 13th Birthday with Sweet Tribute: 'Proud Dad'
Machine Gun Kelly is celebrating his daughter Casie as she hits her teenage years.
Calling her "my love," the 32-year-old rapper shared photos on Sunday of the father-daughter pair honoring her special day with family time and a big birthday cake. "OMG YOU'RE A TEENAGER," read the icing on a cake he posted on his Instagram story.
The musician added that he's a "proud dad" as he shared a picture of Casie hugging Kelly (real name Colson Baker) as he showed off her special birthday cake.
"You're officially a teenager today. Happy 13th birthday my love 🎂❤️," he wrote alongside another picture of Casie rocking a pair of white sunglasses.
Back in December, Kelly spoke to Drew Barrymore on her talk show about his love for Casie and how he hopes she maintains her innocence as she continues to grow older.
"I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and she just has this walk, it's this pure bounce, she's so excited for life like she's so young in her life," he said. "I've experienced so much in my life. I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that."
Kelly added that he hopes he "always get[s] to stand back and watch her have that bounce."
"I will take any amount of torture that would come her way if it can just be on me so that she can keep that forever because … it's worth living for to see that. Her voice is so sweet and it's not tainted with what the world has to offer," he said.