Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie's Cutest Moments
See the sweetest photos of the musician and his 12-year-old daughter
Rocking the Red Carpet
They grow up so fast! Machine Gun Kelly (né Colson Baker) and 12-year-old daughter Casie lit up the red carpet together at the American Music Awards on Nov. 21, where MGK won favorite rock artist. The pair stepped out in coordinating all-black ensembles accessorized with silver jewelry and chains.
The "Papercuts" singer shares his daughter with ex Emma Cannon, who remains largely out of the spotlight.
#TBT
Casie's no stranger to red carpets — she first joined her dad at the 2017 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice awards, where he performed his pop hit "Bad Things" with Camila Cabello.
Sweet Smiles
Two years later, the father-daughter duo once again hit the Kids' Choice Awards, where they posed for photos together on the carpet.
Dope Dad
The pair celebrated Father's Day in 2021 in true MGK style, with the singer wearing a "Dad" hat decorated by Casie with his trademark anarchy sign. Kelly shared a series of photos documenting their day together, including the cute card and crown she made him, their breakfast of pancakes and bacon and an afternoon spent bowling and fake sword fighting.
Hair Care
Twinning in matching fuzzy headbands, the duo snapped a sweet selfie after filming their first movie together, the upcoming thriller One Way, in February. In a video, the singer sweetly congratulates his daughter by presenting her with a bouquet of flowers. "Ima proud dad," Kelly wrote on Twitter at the time.
Sky's the Limit
For most kids, "Bring Your Kid to Work Day" involves sitting around an office cubicle; for Casie, it entails hopping on a private plane to see the ball drop in New York City's Times Square on New Year's Eve. Not a bad way to round out 2020!
Look of Love
The proud dad gave his daughter a lift while they were on vacation in Utah together over the summer in August 2020.
Birthday BFFs
Much like her dad, Casie isn't afraid to experiment with fun accessories. The pair rang in her 11th birthday together on July 24, 2020. "The princess turned 11," wrote Kelly. "🥰👑🎂🖤 dassss my best friendddd 🎉🎉" he added.
Giving Thanks
It's turkey time! The "My Ex's Best Friend" singer and his daughter spent Thanksgiving 2019 together, along with Kelly's pal and fellow rapper Trippie Redd.
Hanging Around
"How is she mine wtf wtf 😭🥰," Kelly captioned a snap of him holding his daughter on Father's Day 2019.