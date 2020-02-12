Macaulay Culkin Says He and Brenda Song Are Trying to Start a Family: 'We're Figuring It Out'

Image zoom Macaulay Culkin Robbie Fimmano

Macaulay Culkin is clueing in fans on what he’s up to while home alone with Brenda Song.

In a new cover story for Esquire, the 39-year-old actor opened up about his continued efforts to conceive a baby with his actress girlfriend, whom he met on the set of their film Changeland, which was released last year.

“We practice a lot,” Culkin said. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’ “

The former Disney Channel star, 31, explained to the magazine what she finds undeniably attractive about the Home Alone actor, whom she calls Mack.

“People don’t realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is,” said Song. “Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack.”

She continued: “He knows who he is, and he’s 100 percent okay with that. And that to me is an incredibly sexy quality.”

In 2018, Culkin spoke about his intentions of building a family with Song during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, saying that he wanted to “make some babies.”

“This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit,” he said, laughing. “I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

“I’m going to have some pretty babies. She’s Asian, so I’m gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It’s going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that’s what I’m looking for,” he added, referring to the son of Beatles member John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

The couple was first romantically linked when they were spotted out in July 2017, getting food together in Los Angeles.

Culkin was married to Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002 before he dated Mila Kunis for eight years. Song was previously in a relationship with Miley Cyrus‘ brother Trace but called off her engagement in 2012.

Culkin, in 2018, said he and Song share “a good life.”

“I have a pretty little family — a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff,” he said. “We’re doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff.”