Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Welcome a Baby Boy Named Dakota in Honor of Actor's Late Sister

The couple welcomed their first child, son Dakota Song Culkin, on Monday, April 5, at 1:10 p.m. in Los Angeles, weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz., according to Esquire, which reported that Culkin, 40, and Song, 33, named their newborn after the actor's late sister Dakota.

Dakota died at age 29 after being accidentally struck by a car on December 9, 2008, in Los Angeles.

"We're overjoyed," Culkin and Song told Esquire in a brief statement about the arrival of their first child.

Culkin and Song met on the set of Changeland in Thailand and were first romantically linked when they were spotted out in July 2017.

In 2018, Culkin spoke about his intentions of starting a family with Song during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, saying, at the time, that he wanted to "make some babies."

"This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit," he said, laughing. "I mean, we've definitely been practicing."

"I'm going to have some pretty babies. She's Asian, so I'm gonna have tiny little Asian babies. It's going to be adorable — a bunch of Sean Lennons running around the house, that's what I'm looking for," he added, referring to the son of Beatles member John Lennon and Yoko Ono.