Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Celebrate Son Dakota's First Birthday at Sesame Place: 'Magical'
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's little boy is 1!
On Tuesday, the couple celebrated son Dakota's first birthday with a trip to Sesame Place in San Diego.
Both Culkin, 41, and Song, 34, shared a sweet photo from the special day on Instagram, featuring the parents posing in front of 123 Sesame Place with Elmo and Elmo's dog Tango.
"Just want to send out a BIG thank you to the amazing people over at Sesame Place in San Diego for hosting my son's first birthday," Culkin writes. "They made a little boy's dreams come true. And my son also had a great time."
Song also thanked the "amazing people" at Sesame Place in her post, adding that they made "BOTH my boys' dreams come true" and hosted "the most magical birthday for our son."
"We had so much fun!" she writes.
In January, Song spoke to The Cut and opened up about her family dynamic with Culkin.
The actress admitted that though she and Culkin are "very hands-on" parents without a nanny, she's glad she had a strong support system as she navigates her "fourth trimester."
"My fiancé and I are very hands-on. We don't have a nanny, but my mom has been here with us since my son was born... When I was working, my mom would bring [my son] to set so I could breastfeed and see him during the day. People tell you a lot about labor and pregnancy, but not about the fourth trimester," Song told the outlet. "To my girlfriends that are pregnant I say, make sure you have help. Because your instinct is to want to do it all and you physically can't."
"I think when you and your partner have kids, especially the first few months, you don't have the patience to be polite with each other," she added. "Being communicative when you need help is so important. Instead of having set duties, we just feel each other out. I'll be putting my son down and my partner is like, 'Let me feed the animals and get dinner ready.' "