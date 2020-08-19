Cute Mask Alert! Mabel's Labels Introduces Face Coverings for Kids — See the Adorable Designs

Another company has come out with a line of face masks for kids — and adults!

Mabel's Labels has introduced a series of face coverings boasting a variety of colors and patterns, made up of "moisture-wicking fabric" and designed to be reusable and laundry-safe.

Retailing for $18.50, the Kids' Face Mask fits children from age 3 to 14. It comes with a pleated design, as well as "soft ear loops" and an "adjustable nose piece," in styles like Brain Freeze, Blue Camo and even two solid colors (Pale Pink and Pale Blue).

Adults can enjoy the same quality in a larger size (and for the same price!) with the Adult Face Mask, offered in four cute designs and five solid colors.

As many children and teachers return to school amid the novel COVID-19 pandemic, masks are becoming more important than ever to help curb the spread of the virus.

In a June piece for The New York Times, pediatrician and author Dr. Perri Klass said that while older kids "can be a little cranky about adapting to life with masks," children who are younger are, despite what many may think, actually "perfectly placed to learn a new drill."

"They can be the family monitors, reminding their parents not to forget their face coverings when they leave the house, nudging them to pull up face coverings that slide down off their noses, sitting in disapproving judgment on naked-faced runners or puffing smokers who come too close," she added.

And while the American Academy of Pediatrics does not recommend cloth face coverings for anyone under the age of 2, there's a sweet spot where it might take a little creativity (like offering a cute mask!) for younger kids who may not be quite ready to take on the responsibility of being the rule-enforcer.

It's important to remember that while most children older than 2 can wear masks, there are exceptions. The AAP says that "special precautions may be needed" for kids "with severe cognitive or respiratory impairments," who may have difficulty with wearing a mask. They also point out that "children who are considered high-risk or severely immunocompromised are encouraged to wear an N95 mask for protection" as opposed to a simple cloth mask.

"Staying home and physical distancing is still the best way to protect your family from COVID-19. Especially for younger children who may not understand why they can't run up toward other people or touch things they shouldn't, it's best to keep them home," the group says. "Children who are sick (fever, cough, congestion, runny nos​e, diarrhea, or vomiting) should not leave home."

At the end of the day, "Most children enjoy the chance to feel morally superior to adults (and adults often make this all too easy)," Klass joked in her Times piece. "Go ahead and encourage a little righteousness. Remind them that they're smarter than these grown-ups who are not protecting others and not protecting themselves; masks do both."