Mabel's Labels: Labels for the Stuff Kids Lose And You Want Back

When my daughter was in daycare we had to label everything from sippycups to clothing. Not knowing what to do, we resorted to ruining all our baby items with a black Sharpie. I wish I had known about Mabel’s Labels back then!Mabel’s Labels are a line of dishwasher, microwave and laundry safe sticky labels and clothing labels. They are customized with your child’s name, favorite colors and an icon of your choosing (animal, symbol, etc). They are durable enough to withstand multiple washings.