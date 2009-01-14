Mabel's Labels: Labels for the Stuff Kids Lose And You Want Back
|
When my daughter was in daycare we had to label everything from sippycups to clothing. Not knowing what to do, we resorted to ruining all our baby items with a black Sharpie. I wish I had known about Mabel’s Labels back then!Mabel’s Labels are a line of dishwasher, microwave and laundry safe sticky labels and clothing labels. They are customized with your child’s name, favorite colors and an icon of your choosing (animal, symbol, etc). They are durable enough to withstand multiple washings.
The line recently expanded to include personalized stationery products, ID wristbands and household labels. I love the idea of household labels because people might finally feel forced to return my fancy tupperware to me if my name is on it!
Celebrity fans of Mabel’s Labels include Diane Farr, Matthew McConaughey and Camilla Alves and Kyle MacLachlan and Desiree Gruber. Any parent who is tired of their kid’s items not being returned home will love these too!
— Teba
CBB Deal: Use code CBBWINT for 10% off your entire purchase (expired February 28, 2009).