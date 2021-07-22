Family Night! See M. Night Shyamalan with His Wife and Daughters at Old Premiere: 'Grow Up So Fast'

Family affair!

At the New York City premiere of his new thriller Old on Monday, writer/director M. Night Shyamalan brought his wife Bhavna — whom he wed in 1993 — plus their three daughters, Shivani, 16, Ishani, 21, and Saleka, 25 next month.

Ishani, who wore a Christian Siriano gown for the red carpet, served as a second-unit director on the movie (she has also written and directed episodes of her dad's Apple TV+ series Servant), and Saleka, an R&B singer, performs a song titled "Remain" for Old as well. She wore an Elie Saab dress for the night out.

Sharing a photo from the event on Instagram, Shyamalan, 50, wrote, "The family in nyc for the Premiere of @oldthemovie. They grow up so fast… There's a film coming out about that, I think," hinting at the subject matter of the thriller, which sees a family grappling with an ominous beach where they rapidly age.

The Oscar nominee and Ishani spoke to The New York Times in January about working together as a father-daughter duo.

"I knew she would be a filmmaker, but I never pushed her into it. We'd watch a movie and she would really connect with what we were watching. She was able to discern what was exceptional about what we had watched," he recalled.

She added of living up to a famous last name, "There are certain expectations the last name brings. But I love that, because it's something for me to knock down. Hopefully, I put my own artistic stamp on what I create. Of course there are benefits. I was lucky to be born into a life where I have the resources to make what I want to make, something that not all women of color have."

Shyamalan also shared that Old was inspired by a Father's Day gift from his daughters, the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters.

"What I can say is it came from a book that Ishana and my other daughters gave me for Father's Day," he said. "It's an obscure graphic novel. This book gave me the opportunity to work through things like my parents' getting older, and how I have a photo of Ishana on my lap during Unbreakable and now she's standing next to me on set. That's what the movie is about."