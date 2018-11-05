Lynn Smith is now a mother of two!

The Weekend Express with Lynn Smith host, 39, announced on Instagram Saturday that she welcomed her second son with husband Graham Smith on Friday, Nov. 2, at 12:50 p.m.

Ryder James Smith arrived weighing 8 lbs. even, Smith shared. A rep reveals to PEOPLE that he measured 20½ inches long and was born in Atlanta.

“💙 Ryder James Smith 💙,” the new mom captioned a family photo gallery. “We had no idea what our family was missing until you came into the world.”

She added of herself, her husband and their older son, 2½-year-old Lochlan Owens, “We are madly in love and so is big brother!”

Lynn Smith with her sons Ryder and Lochlan Lynn Smith

Graham Smith with his sons Ryder and Lochlan Lynn Smith

A second post showed a close-up snapshot of the family’s adorable new addition, who had his eyes closed in apparent slumber and a smile on his lips.

“Ryder James, you take my breath away. Smiling ear to ear since I first laid eyes on you 💙,” Smith captioned the heartwarming photo.

She announced her pregnancy news in an unconventional (yet fitting) way: in front of a crowd of hundreds in May, at the Mom 2.0 Summit in Pasadena, California.

Ryder James Smith Lynn Smith

Since announcing her second pregnancy, Smith has shared a variety of photos of her baby bump — and she even leveraged it for Halloween!

“As if you needed proof I’m not above silly on national TV … I give you Halloween 2018,” she wrote on Oct. 6, posting a snapshot of herself in costume as a gumball machine.

Her last prenatal post featured a gallery of images and videos from Halloween night, when the couple took Lochlan (dressed as Batman!) out trick-or-treating.

“The streets of Atlanta are safe 🦇 🎃,” Smith joked in the caption.