Lyndsy Fonseca and Noah Bean also share daughter Greta, whom they welcomed in February 2018

Lyndsy Fonseca and Noah Bean Welcome Second Baby, Daughter Evelyn Estella: 'We Are Complete'

Lyndsy Fonseca and Noah Bean have expanded their family!

The How I Met Your Mother alum, 35, and actor husband Bean, 43, welcomed their second baby together, daughter Evelyn Estella Bean, on Monday, June 20, Fonseca announced on Instagram Thursday.

The heartwarming post features the couple's 4-year-old daughter Greta Lilia cuddling with her newborn sister. Greta looks lovingly at baby Evelyn as the infant sleeps in her arms.

"We are complete. Evelyn Estella Bean arrived a month early, on June 20th," Fonseca captioned the sweet photo.

Fonseca and Bean welcomed their first baby, daughter Greta, in February 2018.

"Our hearts are bursting. #iamfinallyamom," Fonseca wrote on Instagram to announce the happy news.

At the time, the new mom shared three photos of their newborn, including one of their little girl wearing her hospital beanie and bundled in her receiving blanket with her eyes wide open. Another photo showed the little one resting in a sleeper at the couple's home.

In September 2017, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the couple, who married in October 2016, was expecting.

Aside from his recurring role on Nikita, Bean is known for his appearances on Shut Eye, FX's legal drama Damages, and guest spots on series such as Once Upon a Time, Lipstick Jungle and Ed.