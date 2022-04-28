Chrissy Teigen shared a sweet photo of Luna's new pillow in support of John Legend’s Las Vegas residency

John Legend's Daughter Luna, 6, Shows Off New Pillow with Her Dad's Face on It: 'Art'

Luna Simone is her dad's biggest fan!

On Wednesday, Chrissy Teigen shared an adorable photo of her and husband John Legend's 6-year-old daughter. Luna was all smiles as she posed for the camera and showed off her new shimmery pillow printed with an image of her singer dad.

The pillow featured the promo photo of Legend, 43, for his Las Vegas residency, Love in Las Vegas, which kicked off last week. Luna also sweetly spelled out her father's name using the sequins on the pillow.

"🥰," Teigen, 36, simply captioned the post before Legend commented, "Art!"

Earlier this month, Teigen and Legend — who tied the knot in 2013 — celebrated Luna's 6th birthday with a family trip to the "Happiest Place on Earth."

Joined by her younger brother, 3-year-old Miles Theodore, Luna and her family snapped some adorable photos at the Anaheim, California, destination as she celebrated her special day.

In one photo, the family of four posed before the theme park's iconic Sleeping Beauty castle while Minnie Mouse made a guest appearance beside them.

In another shot, Luna — decked out in a costume resembling that of Jasmin's from Aladdin — was captured with a crown atop her head as she and her loved ones enjoyed the classic It's a Small World ride.

"She is 6 😭 my Luna, my moon, my girl, my first, my baby. I love you," Teigen wrote on Instagram for Luna's big day. "You changed our world. I can't believe I get to be your mama. happy happy birthday."

Legend also marked his little girl's birthday with an Instagram tribute.

"I can't believe she's 6 already. I'm very biased but she's soooo wonderful and I'm proud to be her dad," the EGOT star wrote. "Happy birthday Luna Simone!"

In the post, the 12-time Grammy winner shared a series of cute photos of his daughter to celebrate her big day. In one picture, Luna wears oversized red boxing gloves and in another shot, she smiles holding an ice cream cone.