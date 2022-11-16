Luke Cook and Wife Kara Welcome Second Baby, Son Ozzie, in Home Birth — See the Photos!

Luke Cook and wife Kara are officially a family of four!

The Dollface actor, 35, and wife Kara have welcomed their second baby together, son Ozzie Alexander Cook, at home on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Cook announced on Instagram.

"Ozzie Alexander Cook ❤️ born at home, early this morning, after a long, deeply groaned labor by my strong, resilient wife @karacookstyle," the actor captioned a series of intimate photos from the home birth.

Baby Ozzie is the second baby for both Cook and Kara — who tied the knot in May 2020 and welcomed son Chaplin Benjamin in Nov. 2020.

The actor first celebrated his family of three becoming a family of four with a hilarious set of maternity photos in August, writing, "We're pregnant."

The first snap in the set showed wife Kara from the side, holding her bump while covering her chest in the shirtless photo. Cook struck the same nude pose in the second photo, with Kara's mom doing a similar, but clothed, pose in the third.

In late September, Cook shared an Instagram carousel with "some moments," with heartfelt shots featuring both Kara and Chaplin.

One of the clips shared showed Chaplin happily banging along on the piano, sitting next to his dad as he played. In another, the now dad of two carefully watched the movement of Kara's bump.

In an Instagram post on her own account, the stylist reflected on how pregnancy "feels like magic."

"My body has grown an entire new being from two cells and that process alone makes me feel otherworldly," she wrote in the caption of a set of maternity photos. "It's almost like I'm not completely tethered to this universe but instead have One foot in the realm of the living and the other in another dimension."

"Being pregnant means passing through the most heightened forms of the human experience- of love and hope, as well as doubt, fear and sometimes loss and grief to an almost unbearable degree," she continued.

"My hypnobirthing instructor today told me that birth will be the most open I will ever be in my life and she didn't just mean physically. She told me that I am the portal from which new life emerges and I know that birth brings me face to face with my maker but what other experience in life other than death can you cross that threshold into that other world…wherever that is. So yeah…pregnancy feels like magic, in every damn sense of the word."