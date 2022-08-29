Luke Cook and Wife Kara Reveal They're Expecting Baby No. 2 with Hilarious Maternity Photos

This will be the second baby for the couple, who is already parents to son Chaplin Benjamin, 21 months

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2022 05:15 PM
luke cook, kara cook
Photo: Luke Cook/Instagram

Luke Cook's family is getting a little bit bigger!

The Dollface actor, 35, and wife Kara are expecting their second baby together, he announced on Instagram Sunday.

Cook celebrated his family of three becoming a family of four with a hilarious set of maternity photos, writing, "We're pregnant."

The first snap in the set shows wife Kara from the side, holding her bump while covering her chest in the shirtless photo. Cook strikes the same nude pose in the second photo, with Kara's mom doing a similar, but clothed, pose in the third.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though it's the first time Cook has posted about the pregnancy, Kara first announced it when she shared a video of a gender reveal on Instagram in May.

"Expanding Our Tribe! 😍😍😍," she captioned the video, which showed Cook with their son Chaplin Benjamin, 21 months, as he held out a gender reveal balloon. Kara held a pin and popped it, revealing blue confetti.

The couple, who announced their engagement in December 2019, tied the knot in May 2020.

When announcing the news of Kara's first pregnancy in June 2020, Cook talked about the nerves surrounding pregnancy during the pandemic.

"We're going to have a little baby! A little baby boy. And we're very excited and a little bit scared but mostly very excited!" Cook shared on Instagram. "The day we found out Kara was pregnant it was raining in LA and the world was going into a frenzied lockdown. I think we both felt a bit scared about what kind of big mean pandemic ridden world we were bringing a child into."

The Australian star continued, "But... despite all the crap, all the nonsense, all the mean people, all the people who eat with their mouth open, all the people who stand too close when they talk, all who don't indicate when they drive... life is good. So damn right we're bringing a baby into this world! And I will personally see to it and that he's not mean, and he certainly WILL NOT eat with his mouth open. That is a guarantee."

In addition to raving about her "beautiful Son" at the time, Wilson confirmed her marriage to Cook in her pregnancy announcement.

"I'll forever be grateful that you chose us to be mum and dad," she wrote on her Instagram. "And to my beautiful husband, thank you for making me a mum and for being so excited to start this journey with me. I can't wait to watch you be a father to our little boy. I hope he's not as huge as you 😳."

Related Articles
Luke Cook and Kara Wilson
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Luke Cook Welcomes First Child with Wife Kara Wilson: 'We All Cried'
Heidi Pratt
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Nude Maternity Shoot — See the Photo!
Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Loves Animals' as They Visit Flamingos at the Zoo: Photos
Kellan Lutz, Brittany Gonzales
Kellan Lutz and Wife Brittany Gonzales Welcome Second Baby, Son Kasen: 'Another Precious Gift'
Kara and Guillermo 90 Day Fiance pregnancy
'90 Day Fiance' Couples Patrick & Thaís and Kara & Guillermo Are Expecting Babies This Fall
jordan fisher
Jordan Fisher Shares Adorable Photo of Son Riley at 2-Month Checkup: 'Took His Shots Like a Champ'
daniel hemric
NASCAR Driver Daniel Hemric and Wife Kenzie Expecting Second Baby Together: 'Party of 4!'
Moroccan Scott Cannon And Monroe Cannon Party Hosted By Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
The Sweetest Family Photos of Nick Cannon with His Kids
JJ Watt and Pregnant Wife Kealia Enjoy A Tropical Beach Babymoon
JJ Watt and Pregnant Wife Kealia Enjoy Beach Vacation Ahead of Welcoming First Baby This Fall
tori roloff
Tori Roloff Shares Sweet Photos from Their First Fourth of July as a Family of Five
https://www.instagram.com/p/CfFemxsO7x5/?hl=en lukecombs Verified Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world! 1h
Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome First Baby, Son Tex Lawrence: 'So Happy'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CewChhZscqs/?hl=en. Romee Strijd/Instagram
Pregnant Romee Strijd Reveals Sex of Second Baby on the Way with Fiancé Laurens van Leeuwen
shay mitchell
Shay Mitchell Welcomes Second Child, a Baby Girl, with Matte Babel
anderson cooper
Anderson Cooper Says He Feels 'Blissfully Happy and Lucky' to Have His Two Sons in New Photos
catherine schwarzenegger and chris pratt
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdwQFKRIYzi/ teddysphotos Verified Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x; Ed Sheeran attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)
Celebs Who Were Really, Really Good at Keeping Their Baby News a Secret