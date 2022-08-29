Luke Cook and Wife Kara Reveal They're Expecting Baby No. 2 with Hilarious Maternity Photos

Luke Cook's family is getting a little bit bigger!

The Dollface actor, 35, and wife Kara are expecting their second baby together, he announced on Instagram Sunday.

Cook celebrated his family of three becoming a family of four with a hilarious set of maternity photos, writing, "We're pregnant."

The first snap in the set shows wife Kara from the side, holding her bump while covering her chest in the shirtless photo. Cook strikes the same nude pose in the second photo, with Kara's mom doing a similar, but clothed, pose in the third.

Though it's the first time Cook has posted about the pregnancy, Kara first announced it when she shared a video of a gender reveal on Instagram in May.

"Expanding Our Tribe! 😍😍😍," she captioned the video, which showed Cook with their son Chaplin Benjamin, 21 months, as he held out a gender reveal balloon. Kara held a pin and popped it, revealing blue confetti.

The couple, who announced their engagement in December 2019, tied the knot in May 2020.

When announcing the news of Kara's first pregnancy in June 2020, Cook talked about the nerves surrounding pregnancy during the pandemic.

"We're going to have a little baby! A little baby boy. And we're very excited and a little bit scared but mostly very excited!" Cook shared on Instagram. "The day we found out Kara was pregnant it was raining in LA and the world was going into a frenzied lockdown. I think we both felt a bit scared about what kind of big mean pandemic ridden world we were bringing a child into."

The Australian star continued, "But... despite all the crap, all the nonsense, all the mean people, all the people who eat with their mouth open, all the people who stand too close when they talk, all who don't indicate when they drive... life is good. So damn right we're bringing a baby into this world! And I will personally see to it and that he's not mean, and he certainly WILL NOT eat with his mouth open. That is a guarantee."

In addition to raving about her "beautiful Son" at the time, Wilson confirmed her marriage to Cook in her pregnancy announcement.

"I'll forever be grateful that you chose us to be mum and dad," she wrote on her Instagram. "And to my beautiful husband, thank you for making me a mum and for being so excited to start this journey with me. I can't wait to watch you be a father to our little boy. I hope he's not as huge as you 😳."