Country singer Luke Combs and wife Nicole announced the exciting news on Instagram Thursday, sharing the sex of their first child together in the caption of their adorable post

Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Expecting First Baby Together: 'This May Be the Best Year Yet'

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are going to be first-time parents to a baby boy!

The country superstar, 31, shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Thursday, captioning the sweet collection of snaps of him and his wife, "Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride."

In one photo, Luke can be seen standing behind Nicole, 28, while his wife of a year-and-a-half cradles her growing baby bump, looking radiant in a long sleeve, form-fitting dress as she smiles at the sonogram the pair are holding together.

Luke Combs Credit: Angelina Olivia

The second snap shows a closer look at the sonogram, while another photo features the couple beaming from ear-to-ear as Nicole holds her bump while the pair casually lounge on a bench together.

Nicole also shared the same carousel of pictures on her own Instagram page, writing, "this may be the best year yet 🤍baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful."

Luke Combs Credit: Angelina Olivia

Fans, friends, and fellow country artists flocked to the comment section of Luke and Nicole's posts to offer the couple celebratory words on their big news, with Maren Morris writing, "Congratulations, y'all! ✨✨✨," while Riley Green added, "Congrats bud."

Canadian pop-country singer Lindsay Ell chimed in with, "Congratulations you guys!! ❤️," while Drew Parker added, "So stoked for y'all! It's the best thing in the world!"

The exciting news comes a few months after Luke was crowned Entertainer of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards in November – a high note after what the "Forever After All" singer told PEOPLE was a "difficult year."