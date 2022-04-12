Luke and Nicole Combs are expecting their first baby together this spring

Luke Combs Teases Name of Baby Boy on the Way with Wife Nicole: 'There's a Theme'

Luke Combs is staying mum when it comes to revealing the name of his baby boy on the way.

The country artist, 32, who is expecting his first child with wife Nicole this spring, recently chatted with Audacy's Rob + Holly at Tortuga Music Festival where he revealed that the couple has a "shortlist" of names for their baby.

"[The name] is tight-lipped, but we are in talks. There's a shortlist," he said, before teasing that the name "rhymes with orange" and "rhymes with purple."

"There's a theme. I'm good," he added.

As long as his baby boy is "healthy," Combs continued, "[The name] don't really matter to me."

"If a damn alligator can come out, it wouldn't matter to me as long as it's healthy…I would teach him to sing, teach him how to eat a cheeseburger, [and] I could afford a good coach," he said. "I have been pawning the takeover of the Nashville little league in the next five years – finding the best kids, building this unstoppable little league team."

Speaking about Nicole's pregnancy, Combs said his wife has "been a champ about it."

"She hasn't been doing anything out of the norm," he shared. "It's been kind of surprising, and everyone's like, 'Aw buddy, you just wait.' It just never happened, in the best way."

"Everyone wants you to have some awful experience that they had, and they're like, 'You just wait until she wakes you up and wants a biscuit at 2:00 in the morning.' I want a biscuit early in the morning," he joked.

Combs and his wife announced they were expecting a baby boy in Instagram post in January.

The "Better Together" singer captioned the sweet photos of himself and his wife, "Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride."

Nicole also shared the same carousel of pictures on her own Instagram page, writing, "this may be the best year yet 🤍baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful."