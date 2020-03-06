Did Luke Bryan Hint at Katy Perry's Pregnancy 3 Weeks Before She Shared the News?

Image zoom Luke Bryan (L) and Katy Perry JB Lacroix/ WireImage

It sounds like Luke Bryan may have been privy to Katy Perry‘s baby news weeks ago!

Three weeks before the pop powerhouse announced that she’s pregnant with her first child (and her fiancé Orlando Bloom‘s second), her American Idol co-judge chatted with PEOPLE about Perry’s “motherly potential” at the singing competition show’s 18th season premiere event in Hollywood, California.

“She’s going to be a blast to have as a mom,” said Bryan, 43. “I couldn’t imagine growing up in her household. Even when I talk about me and my kids, she’s checking out how I juggle the kids.”

“We’ll see one day if it ever happens how she’ll respond, but I know she’s going to be an amazing mom,” added the country singer, who’s dad to sons Tatum Christopher, 9½, and Thomas Boyer, 12 this month.

The "Play It Again" hitmaker also weighed in on Perry’s relationship with Carnival Row actor Bloom, 43, telling PEOPLE, “Katy’s obviously been married once [before] so she’s probably got all the advice, but her and Orlando, they have a fun relationship and I think that’s very critical.”

Image zoom Katy Perry in her music video for "Never Worn White" Katy Perry

Image zoom From L to R: Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan

Perry, 35, announced her pregnancy at midnight on Thursday in the music video for her new single “Never Worn White,” which features lyrics about wanting everlasting love with a partner. At the end of the video, she turns to the side, wearing a sheer ensemble to show off her baby bump in all its glory.

“Love u guys so much,” she tweeted to her fans a day later, going on to admit that even though she “was a bit nervous about sharing something so personal like the song [and] the bump,” she has “never gotten this much love [and] support, it’s overwhelmingly lovely.”

Following the music video’s premiere, Perry also called in to SiriusXM Hits 1 on Thursday and chatted about the couple’s excitement over their impending new addition (who will join Bloom’s 9-year-old son Flynn from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr) and their plans for the future.

“I’m joining the force of working moms out there and that is a very strong force,” the “Teenage Dream” singer said. “I love what I do and it doesn’t feel like work and it brings me so much joy, so I just want to continue that state of joy.”

Image zoom Katy Perry (L) and Orlando Bloom Steve Granitz/WireImage

And her pregnancy cravings are not much different from before. “That’s why nobody really [suspected] anything, because I’ve always been hungry,” the mom-to-be joked. “And I’ve never liked [doing] crunches, so they just thought I was curvy and hungry. And yes, I am curvy and hungry!”

According to a source close to Perry and Bloom, they were all set to tie the knot in Japan early this summer. But with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading, they’ve decided to postpone their big day.

“Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” the insider explained to PEOPLE on Thursday. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

Bloom — who had dated Perry off and on since early 2016, before the two split in February 2017 and reconciled the following year — popped the question on Valentine’s Day 2019.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.