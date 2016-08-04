"HFE," the country singer captioned a photo of himself and his two sons proudly holding up a fish they caught

For Luke Bryan, life is imitating art.

In a series of photos the country singer, 40, posted to social media, it seems he has been making the best of the summer weather by taking advantage of some water-focused activities.

“HFE,” is the simple caption accompanying a Wednesday shot of himself and sons Thomas “Bo” Boyer, 8, and Tatum “Tate” Christopher, 6 next week, proudly holding up a fish they caught.

The acronym is a nod to Bryan’s latest hit single to go No. 1: “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day.”

“Tater bug reelin’ em in,” he posted on Twitter next to a June photo of him and his sons fishing on a boat, a beautiful blue sky serving as their backdrop.

The three Bryan guys are part of a larger family of seven: the singer’s wife Caroline, plus Bryan’s teenage nephew Til (and two nieces, who are in college). Bryan took over in raising Til after the death of his brother-in-law in 2014, following his sister’s sudden death in 2007.

“Bo went from being kind of the alpha male to being the middle child, but he takes it in stride,” Bryan told PEOPLE in August 2015. “It’s been amazing watching them do so well with it. They treat Til like their brother, and Til does the same.

“And that’s what’s funny, is Til went from being the baby of his family to being the oldest,” he added. “It’s definitely been a social experiment.”

Athletics are important to the father of two — and luckily, his nephew is there to provide that guidance when Bryan is away.

“They’re becoming better athletes ’cause Til gets to play with them,” he added at the time. “When I come home, they’re throwing the baseball a little farther and hitting the ball a little harder. I know that’s ’cause Til’s been out in the yard with them.”

And while becoming a father figure for his nieces and nephew hasn’t been without its challenges, the “Home Alone Tonight” crooner wouldn’t have it any other way.

“You don’t want to sound like you love having them so much that you’re glad it’s the situation, but we’re honored to be doing what we feel was the right thing,” Bryan told Billboard in 2015 about taking in his sister and brother-in-law’s children after their deaths.

“Obviously my nieces and nephew, they didn’t ask for this,” he continued. “Their life was amazing before Caroline and I took a more prominent role, even after losing their mother. Now my focus is trying to do what we can to help them.”