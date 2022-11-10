Luke Bryan Says Both of His Kids Were 'Conceived' on a Tour Bus

Luke Bryan's kids have a very special connection to his music career.

The singer, who co-hosted the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, chatted with Access Hollywood prior to the show where he revealed the unconventional place that his sons, Tatum "Tate" Christopher, 12, and Thomas "Bo" Boyer, 14, were conceived.

While playing a round of "yee-haw or hell naw," Bryan was asked whether he'd "ever been caught tour bus loving."

"Hell yeah," he admitted proudly. "Both of my children, that's how they were conceived."

Bryan shares his kids with wife Caroline. Along with his two sons, Bryan and Caroline helped raise the county singer's nephew Til and nieces Jordan and Kris after the deaths of their mother, Bryan's sister Kelly, in 2007, and their father, Ben Cheshire, seven years later.

Mike Coppola/Getty

While chatting with PEOPLE in July 2021, the 46-year-old country singer opened up about the joys of fatherhood and getting to watch his two sons grow up.

Noting that his relationship with his two boys has enhanced as the years go by, Bryan said he enjoys getting to share his hobbies with his sons, telling PEOPLE exclusively, "As they grow older, it's easier to let them tag along."

"They become little men and they become functional little microcosms of me. Their personalities are really different," he continued. "... They become your buddies. I mean, they're still your kids, you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the right and wrongs of life, but they really morph into your buddies."

"And I'm certainly in the golden years," Bryan added. "I mean, it's like the sweet spot of being a dad right now and you can let them tag along."