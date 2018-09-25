Luke Bryan Is Proud of His Sons for Their 'Manners' and Being 'Gentlemanly Boys'

Luke Bryan has instilled the best of his southern values in his boys.

Speaking to the press at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, the Georgia-born country megastar revealed his pride over the “manners” of sons Tatum “Tate” Christopher, 8, and Thomas “Bo” Boyer, 10, plus 16-year-old nephew Til.

“How [they’ve carved a] path toward being gentlemen and gentlemanly boys,” added Bryan, 42, when asked what makes him the most proud of his children. “And they’re just so different. They come home and sit down they do their homework and I’m like, ‘I didn’t do that when I was a kid.’ “

“They’re just well-rounded kids — learning farm life and how to live on a farm and do outdoor things,” he continued, “but they’ve also come with me and been on set of American Idol and to these big cities and watched me do Dodgers Stadium and [have seen] the whole world and have a nice perception of it.”

Given their exposure to Bryan’s career, do his boys want to follow in their dad’s musical footsteps? “Not really,” admitted the "Strip It Down" crooner — but it’s not for lack of trying on his part.

“I place it around them when we’re in the car, driving down the road. I try to mess with them. I want them to sing with me,” he explained. “Every now and again, I can really get them to commit to singing.”

“Every now and then, I’ll hear one of them in my writing room, just tinkering around on the piano. But if they come to me and go, ‘Daddy, I’m ready for drum lessons,’ then I’ll know how to facilitate all that.”

For now, Bryan is content with hearing his kids’ opinions on his own music. “They hear the new albums and they tell me which ones they like, which ones they don’t really care for,” he explained.

“When they’re vocal about the ones they love, that’s really special, but they’re into everything,” Bryan continued of his sons’ eclectic taste. “Bo listened to ‘I Like It.’ He listened to Cardi B … they’re all over the map.”

As for Til? “My 16-year-old nephew that lives with me, I’m scared of what he’s listening to,” the singer joked.