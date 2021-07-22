Luke Bryan Says He Is in the 'Golden Years' of Raising His 2 Sons: 'They Become Your Buddies'

Luke Bryan is one proud dad!

While recently chatting with PEOPLE about his new digital series with Fendt, the 45-year-old country singer opened up about the joys of fatherhood and getting to watch his two sons — Tatum "Tate" Christopher, 10, and Thomas "Bo" Boyer, 13 — grow up.

Noting that his relationship with his two boys has enhanced as the years go by, Bryan says he enjoys getting to share his hobbies with his sons, telling PEOPLE exclusively, "As they grow older, it's easier to let them tag along."

"They become little men and they become functional little microcosms of me. Their personalities are really different," he continues. "... They become your buddies. I mean, they're still your kids, you still have to do the discipline and you still have to teach them the right and wrongs of life, but they really morph into your buddies."

"And I'm certainly in the golden years," Bryan adds. "I mean, it's like the sweet spot of being a dad right now and you can let them tag along."

Along with his two sons, Bryan and his wife Caroline took in the county singer's nephew Til and nieces Jordan and Kris after the deaths of their mother, Bryan's sister Kelly, in 2007, and their father, Ben Cheshire, seven years later.

"We never thought twice about it," Caroline, 41, told ABC News' Robin Roberts in 2017 of her and her husband's decision to take in their family members. "You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about. 'Should we take this on?' We just did that."

In one of the latest episodes of Bryan's new Rise Before Sunrise digital series, which he worked on in partnership with German tractor maker Fendt, the "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)" crooner discussed how he gives nicknames to various people in his life — including his family.

According to the musician, Bo has the nickname "Bo Bo" while Tate goes by either "Tater Bug" or "Tater Tot." Caroline, meanwhile, is known simply as "Baby" to Bryan.

While speaking with PEOPLE, Bryan also chatted about another child in his inner circle, Katy Perry's daughter, Daisy Dove.

Asked if he has had the opportunity to meet Daisy after months of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bryan says he has finally set his eyes on the little girl in person.

"I've had the opportunity to meet her in person and she is the most precious," he tells PEOPLE. "I always say she's the new Gerber Baby, you know? She's just the cutest thing."

"I actually had went on a bike ride with Orlando [Bloom], and Orlando and I met Katy and her family for brunch and little Daisy Dove was there and she's just as cute as you could ever imagine," he adds of the couple's daughter, who turns one next month.