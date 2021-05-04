The rumor started last month when The Sun mistakenly reported that Maren Morris welcomed a baby with Luke Bryan instead of husband Ryan Hurd

Luke Bryan Says His Mom Called Him to Ask If He Fathered Maren Morris' Baby: 'I Don't Need This'

Luke Bryan is shutting down rumors that he is the father of Maren Morris' baby.

During a new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Tuesday, the country artist, 44, revealed that even his mom was informed of the inaccurate claim and she recently called him to verify the situation.

The rumor about Bryan began last month when The Sun mistakenly reported that Morris, 31, welcomed her first baby with the "Country Girl" artist instead of her husband, Ryan Hurd.

"So, I'm having coffee, and my mother calls me and she goes, 'I'm sitting here reading some gossip thing,' which I don't know how she subscribes to an online gossip thing anyway, and she goes, 'It says you fathered Maren Morris' child,' " Bryan recalled. "I go, 'Oh my gosh. I don't need this today.' "

After hanging up with his mother, Bryan said he sent the inaccurate article to Hurd, who wrote Bryan's latest single, "Waves."

"I shared it from my mother straight to Ryan, and I said, 'Buddy I think we need to talk,' " he said with a laugh.

Bryan went on to clarify that he is not the father, teasing that he would "call Maury Povich" to settle the gossip once and for all.

When the article first came out in April, both Morris and Hurd joked about the mistake.

"The Bones" artist, who welcomed son Hayes Andrew with Hurd last March, shared a screenshot of the article to her Instagram Story, writing "I guess the cat's outta the [bag] @lukebryan."

Hurd later joked on his page, "DAMN YOU @LUKEBRYAN I DEMAND A PATERNITY TEST."