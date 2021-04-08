Luke Bryan Says He Gave Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy Dove a BB Gun as a Baby Gift

"It just seemed to be the right gift," the country crooner joked

Luke Bryan has revealed the unique baby gift he gave to Katy Perry's daughter, Daisy Dove.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday, the 44-year-old singer told the late-night host that he surprised his friend and fellow American Idol judge with a BB gun as a baby gift for her little girl.

When asked by host Jimmy Kimmel if it were true that he gave Perry, 36, the air gun as a present for Daisy, Bryan confirmed that he did, noting that the item was "a daisy BB gun."

"It just seemed to be the right gift," Bryan joked.

But, as the country crooner later pointed out, he doesn't believe Perry or her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, will ever allow their daughter to utilize the present. "That'll never see the light of day," he quipped.

Perry and Bloom, 44, welcomed their first child together back in August.

At the time, the pair announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF — the couple are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity — sharing a black and white image of their little one grasping her daddy's finger while Perry held on to her newborn's wrist.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Perry and Bloom said following Daisy's birth.

While they did not reveal many details of Daisy's arrival at the time of the birth, the new parents pointed out they were blessed with a "peaceful" birth — something not everyone gets a chance to experience.

While chatting with PEOPLE earlier this year, Bryan gave major kudos to new mom Perry, opening up about the "rockstar" mentality she carries while on the American Idol set.

"It's just really amazing being there with Katy and watching her [be a mom]," Bryan said of his fellow judge in Feburary. "Sometimes in the breaks, she'll FaceTime Orlando [Bloom] and little Daisy. And so, I'll get to say, 'Hey.'"

"But just watching Katy embrace being a mother is a very beautiful thing to watch," he continued. "I never had a doubt she would be a tremendous mother."

"She'd come on set; she would've been up nursing all night," Bryan added of the breastfeeding mom. "Katy's in the full swing of things with nursing, so we've had to work around her schedule."