Luke Bryan Says He 'Can't Wait' to Meet Katy Perry's 'Precious, Beautiful' Daughter Daisy Dove
"I've seen some pictures and [she's] just precious," said the American Idol judge of Katy Perry's newborn baby girl
Luke Bryan can't wait to meet Katy Perry's new addition!
Speaking with correspondent Jeremy Parsons for PeopleTV's Red Carpet Live: 55th Academy of Country Music Awards preshow on Wednesday ahead of the ACM Awards ceremony, the singer, 44, says he's looking forward to meeting his American Idol pal's "precious" daughter in person soon.
"I have not actually met her personally, but I've seen some pictures and [she's] just precious; a precious, precious, beautiful kid, and I can't wait to see her in person," Bryan says.
Perry, 35, announced the birth of her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, on Aug. 27 with fiancé Orlando Bloom.
Bryan — who shares two sons Tatum “Tate” Christopher, 10, and Thomas “Bo” Boyer, 12, with wife Caroline, and raises his older nieces Jordan and Kris and nephew Til after family tragedies — offers some playful parenting advice for Perry.
"My same advice for getting through these times: drink," he jokes. "When in doubt, drink."
During the ACM Awards broadcast — hosted by a former Idol judge, Keith Urban — Bryan will hit the stage to perform his song "One Margarita" at the Grand Ole Opry.
Last month, when Perry confirmed that she'd be back to judge Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Bryan, as well as longtime host Ryan Seacrest, the artist tweeted that she's "gonna be a workin’ Mama WERKIN’ it on @americanidol for season 4!" She added, "Can #babycat get a high chair next to the desk?"
Perry and Bloom, 43, announced their daughter's arrival via UNICEF (the pair are Goodwill Ambassadors for the charity), sharing a black-and-white image of their little one grasping her daddy's finger while Perry held on to the newborn's wrist.
"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry and Bloom said.
While they did not reveal many details about Daisy Dove's arrival, the new parents pointed out they were blessed with a "peaceful" birth. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," the couple said.
The new addition is the first child for Perry, who got engaged to Bloom in February 2019 after first being linked romantically back in January 2016. Bloom also shares 9½-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.
The 55th Academy of Country Music Awards airs live from Nashville on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS
