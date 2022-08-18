Luisana Lopilato Says One of Her and Michael Bublé's Kids Came up with Baby No. 4's Name

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are getting closer to meeting their fourth baby!

On Wednesday, the actress opened up about the final days of her pregnancy during an Instagram Q&A with fans. Lopilato said she's 38½ weeks and expects to meet her baby girl any day now.

In her first Instagram Story, Lopilato poses with Noah laying across her lap and explains that they're watching lots of soccer as they await the new baby. She encouraged fans to ask her about her pregnancy as she watched Lionel Messi highlights with her oldest.

Lopilato let fans know she wasn't planning on giving birth at home and that while she loves being pregnant, these last few days before baby are a bit nerve-wracking.

When a fan asked about the baby's name, Lopilato revealed that they do have a name chosen and that one of their other three children — daughter Vida, 3, and sons Elias, 6, and Noah, 8 — had come up with the moniker.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in May, Bublé shared his excitement for adding to the chaos of his household.

"I think it's already crazy. I think we're already living crazy land, so it's just going to get better," he shared.

"We're so blessed to have healthy kids and a lot of love on our house. There's a lot of noise. I would have it no other way. We're so lucky."

Michael Bublé, Luisana Lopilato and their children in his "I'll Never Not Love You" music video.

In a 2019 chat with PEOPLE, Bublé said that all decisions about growing the family are up to Lopilato.

"I love that you actually think I have a say in [more children]," Bublé joked with PEOPLE. "My wife is the boss. It's her body and she does most of the work, honestly. I think I'm a good hands-on dad, but I still don't think I come close to doing the work she does."

"That's not me being politically correct — I don't have a clue," he continued. "If my wife decides, then she decides. I do what she wants."