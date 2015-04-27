Ludacris' Wife Eudoxie Celebrates Secret Garden Baby Shower
Welcome to the … garden!
Love was in full bloom Sunday when Ludacris and his pregnant wife Eudoxie were joined by close family and friends to celebrate the pending arrival of the couple’s first child together.
Centered on a Secret Garden theme, guests — including the rapper/actor’s cousin Monica Brown and his daughter Karma, 13 — followed a candlelit walkway into a room filled with big bouquets of flowers, sculpted shrubbery and hanging birdcages.
“Today was all about the love shared between these two, the memories created and the blessing we are all awaiting!!” Brown wrote alongside a stunning shot of the parents-to-be on Instagram.
Donna Permell
The mom-to-be also took time out to cuddle up with Karma before getting silly with some of her girlfriends in a few photos.
In between posing for the pictures, everyone indulged in a treat table that was decorated with pink and white frosted donuts hanging from ribbons.
Finishing off the decadent desserts was the four-tier cake, featuring draping flowers, pink birds and a cage on top, complete with a hanging key.
“Wishing you a lifetime of happiness,” actress Lesley Ann Brandt captioned a photo of the threesome underneath the garden lights.
— Anya Leon