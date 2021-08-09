Ludacris Welcomes Fourth Baby, Daughter Chance Oyali: 'We Are Blessed'

Ludacris is already dad to daughter Cadence, 6, with wife Eudoxie and also has daughters Cai, 7, and Karma, 20 from previous relationships

Ludacris is a father of four!

The rapper, 43, and his wife Eudoxie, 35, welcomed their second child together, daughter Chance Oyali Bridges, on Wednesday, July 28 at 7:57 a.m., the couple announced Monday.

The couple is already parents to daughter Cadence, 6, and Ludacris also has daughters Cai, 7, and Karma, 20, from previous relationships.

To share the exciting news, Ludacris posted a series of photos to Instagram featuring him and Eudoxie holding their newborn daughter.

"The Movie "Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls" starring Chris Bridges coming soon.. 😂😂😂😂," he captioned the post.

Eudoxie also announced the birth of her baby girl on her Instagram, writing, "Our Chance Oyali Bridges came 2 weeks early and we are blessed to have another beautiful angel named after my late grandmother. ❤️🙏🏽"

She additionally included a sweet photo of Cai giving baby Oyali a kiss on the forehead.

Ludacris Credit: Eudoxie Bridges/Instagram

In June, the Fast & Furious star opened up to PEOPLE about life as a girl dad and how he and his wife were getting ready for their new addition.

Ludacris' world changed forever when he welcomed Karma in 2001, shortly after releasing his major label studio album Back For the First Time, which shot him to stardom with his hits "Southern Hospitality" and "What's Your Fantasy."

"I had just started coming into money," said Ludacris, who spent the years prior to the album's release interning and deejaying at a radio station in Atlanta, his hometown. "I was in a good place mentally, spiritually and financially, so I was prepared for fatherhood."

ludacris Ludacris with his wife Eudoxie and his daughters Karma, Cadence and Cai | Credit: Lynsey Weatherspoon

The rapper fully embraced his role as a girl dad as he welcomed two more daughters: Cai in 2013 and Cadence in 2015.

"The more girls I had, the more I tried to be a protector," he said. "I want to make sure that I prepare them for the world. I'm teaching them financial literacy. They're learning piano around here. They're learning ballet. They're learning great manners, because as we all know, great manners can get you places money can't. I just want them to have a variety of assets and a lot of confidence."

"I also want to make sure that they don't get their hearts broken," he added, "and if they do, that I'm the first person they come crying to. Luckily, over the last year because of the pandemic, Karma's been stuck in this household with me. So she's been under my close watch, and there are no boys in her life right now. When there are I'm going to be looking for their Social Security numbers and things of that nature."

As the pair waited to welcome their second baby, Ludacris and his wife savored their last moments as a family of five.

"Every day with my girls is something different and I'm loving every minute of fatherhood," Ludacris said at the time.