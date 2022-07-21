"Anything can work if you work it," the actor and rapper said of the lessons he wants to instill in his four daughters

Ludacris Says He's Raising His Four Daughters to Embrace Their Individuality and Find Purpose

Ludacris takes the lessons he teaches his daughters very seriously.

Speaking with Kindred by Parents, the rapper and actor, 44, opened up about what goes into parenting his four daughters. Ludacris (born Chis Bridges) says he's on a mission to make his daughters "better versions of myself."

"[I'm] just trying to pour knowledge and pour so much understanding and wisdom into them," he said, noting he raises his daughters similarly to how he was raised.

Ludacris shares daughters Chance, 11 months, and Cadence, 7, with wife Eudoxie Bridges. He is also dad to daughters Cai, 8, and Karma, 20, from previous relationships.

Asked what he hopes to instill in his girls, Ludacris said he hopes he's taught his daughters that "anything can work if you work it." He then went on to emphasize the importance of hard work and noted his Netflix show, Karma's World, was a project 13 years in the making.

Ludacris said he hopes he's helping guide his own daughters through "understanding their intelligence, their beauty, and their purpose here in the world and that each one of those may be different ... and that they come from a strong lineage of women and heritage."

Karma's World first premiered in 2021 and follows middle schooler Karma, who loves to rap and relies on both her heart and her talent to navigate life's challenges.

The musician also recently released his first picture book Daddy and Me and the Rhyme to Be, which is inspired by his eldest daughter Karma, who wanted to be a rapper like her dad when she was little. The picture book follows little Karma, who wants to write a rap for her dad's birthday — and realizes she needs his help.

"When Karma was 6 years old, she joined me in the studio and asked if she could make music, too. I remember giving her the classic but true advice, 'Write what you know,' " he told PEOPLE in an email interview in June.

"This is the basis of both the show and the book — a story for families that addresses what real kids go through," he continued. "I want each of my daughters to live out their own dreams, and at that time in her life it was fun to hear that Karma had an interest in following in my footsteps."

ludacris Ludacris with his wife Eudoxie and his daughters Karma, Cadence and Cai | Credit: Lynsey Weatherspoon

Ahead of the birth of his fourth daughter in 2021, Ludacris opened up to PEOPLE about fully and unabashedly embracing his role as a girl dad.

"The more girls I had, the more I tried to be a protector," he said at the time. "I want to make sure that I prepare them for the world. I'm teaching them financial literacy. They're learning piano around here. They're learning ballet. They're learning great manners because as we all know, great manners can get you places money can't. I just want them to have a variety of assets and a lot of confidence."