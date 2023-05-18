Ludacris Smiles with All Four of His Daughters as He Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The rapper celebrated his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with his family by his side

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 18, 2023 08:05 PM
Ludacris honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Photo: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Ludacris is sharing his special moment with all of his daughters!

On Thursday, the 'Southern Hospitality' rapper and girl dad received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. To support their father, all four of his daughters showed up to watch him receive his award.

In a group shot, Ludacris, 45, posed with his hand around Cadence, 7, while she hung her arm around sister Cai, 9. Karma, 21, stands next to her dad and baby sister Chance, 21 months old, who was held by her mom and Ludacris' wife Eudoxie Bridges, 37.

Ludacris honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Cai and Cadence wore matching black dresses, with Cadence in black heels and Cai in white sandals. Cai opted for a pair of sunglasses. Karma wore a light purple top and black pants, matching her baby sister Chance who wore a frilly pastel dress.

Ludacris honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

In addition to Chance, Ludacris shares Cadence with his wife Eudoxie, and daughters Cai and Karma from previous relationships.

He recently opened up about being the 'ultimate girl dad' and his recent partnership with Rice Krispies Treats in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

"We play a lot of games, 100%, and that's exactly why Rice Krispies' approach means so much to me," he told PEOPLE. "They know that I love playing games, I'm a love-to-laugh type of guy. We play everything from Pictionary to Kids Against Maturity and Uno. We love having fun together."

Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats

Calling himself the "ultimate girl dad," the Fast X actor also talked about why giving back is so important to both him and his family.

"My father grew up in the Boys and Girls Club in Mount Vernon, New York. I grew up in the Boys and Girls Club," he said. "I love giving back. I've been doing that for over two decades with my foundation."

"I started in radio, and we had a certain amount of community service that we did there when I was a local celebrity in Atlanta. So it's something that is instilled in me, that I love doing and seeing how it affects other people."

