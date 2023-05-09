Ludacris Says Being the 'Ultimate Girl Dad' Is 'What Life's All About': 'We Have a Lot of Fun' (Exclusive)

Ludacris couldn't be happier being a family man.

Speaking with PEOPLE about his recent partnership with Rice Krispies Treats on "Treat. Eat. Compete." — a limited-edition game set that's perfect for getting the whole family together around the table, complete with five sweet and silly games all centered around the family favorite treat — the multi-hyphenate, 45, opened up about his family life.

"We play a lot of games, 100%, and that's exactly why Rice Krispies approach means so much to me," he tells PEOPLE. "They know that I love playing games, I'm a love-to-laugh type of guy. We play everything from Pictionary to Kids Against Maturity and Uno. We love having fun together."

The rapper is dad to daughters Chance, 21 months, and Cadence, 8, whom he shares with wife Eudoxie Bridges, as well as daughters Cai, 9, and Karma, 21, from previous relationships.

Calling himself the "ultimate girl dad," the Fast X actor also talked about why giving back is so important to both him and his family.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats R: Caption . PHOTO: Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats

"My father grew up in the Boys and Girls Club in Mount Vernon, New York. I grew up in the Boys and Girls Club," he says. "I love giving back. I've been doing that for over two decades with my foundation."

"I started in radio, and we had a certain amount of community service that we did there when I was a local celebrity in Atlanta. So it's something that is instilled in me, that I love doing and seeing how it affects other people."

Each "Treat. Eat. Compete." set will also support kids in communities nationwide. Alongside a donation of more than $100,000 made on behalf of Rice Krispies Treats® brand and Ludacris, proceeds from each game set will support Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help foster safe places to play, compete and create for kids nationwide.

Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats

Both Ludacris and his oldest are also excited to see the impact of Karma's World, the animated series whose titular character is based on his now 21-year-old daughter.

"There are no words that can explain how Karma feels. I think it's still kind of surreal to her because her name is on all of these dolls," the proud dad shares. "I love it because I know I work so hard on it, and I'm just glad that people around the world have accepted it and it's starting to change people's lives for the better. Like with Rice Krispies, the overall goal is to bring families together."

With a packed summer ahead of the family as the artist embarks on a tour with Janet Jackson, promotion for Fast X, and a few other projects in store, he says he's "very grateful" for the experience, though it requires careful planning for family time.

"It is difficult but balance is extremely important. If I'm going to be gone too long, I just bring them to me. Vin Diesel is a great example of someone who reinforces that," he shares with PEOPLE. "He can't go two weeks without seeing his family. And obviously, if we're somewhere working, we're making money somewhere, so why not use that money to bring your family to you?"

As for growing his family in the future, Ludacris is open to anything — even grandchildren.

"Of course, the family is going to grow. Even if it's one day having grandchildren, I don't know. In terms of where I'm at with the wife, we keep it open and we never say never," he says.

Still, life as a girl dad is "absolutely amazing" and has filled him with gratitude for the lessons his daughters have taught him.

"The important lesson that I've learned from my daughters is being patient, man. I used to be the most impatient person in the world, but these girls have taught me to be more present, and more in the moment, especially at home."

Ludacris jokes that he's "under pressure" this Mother's Day — which also happens to be wife Eudoxie's birthday.

Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats

"We usually go to brunch. She loves brunch. We bring the whole family and she gets to eat what she wants to eat and have some mimosas and hang out and laugh and have fun," he shares.

As he shares his focus on family time with Rice Krispies and Boys & Girls Club, Ludacris is savoring the moment of parenting he's in today.

"I think the best part of it is teaching them certain morals and principles and standards, and trying to get them to get over certain fears because you know that's what life is all about," he says.

"If you want to rise to the top — like if I take them rock climbing and I can see that they're scared once they get to a certain point — I'm right up under and saying you can do it and keep going, seeing them get over the hump. And they're understanding that there's triumph on the other side of fear. I think that's the greatest part."