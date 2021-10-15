Ludacris and wife Eudoxie welcomed their second baby together, daughter Chance Oyali, in July

Ludacris Says He Almost Missed Baby Daughter Chance's Birth as He Was Filming in Another State

Ludacris is recounting the story of his newborn daughter's birth and how he nearly missed the special event from thousands of miles away.

The 44-year-old appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday where he revealed that he "almost didn't make the delivery" of his daughter Chance Oyali, 11 weeks, as he was away shooting a movie in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The rapper recalls being on set filming a scene when his wife Eudoxie, 35, called to tell him he needed to return to Atlanta.

"I'm like, 'Babe I'm shooting a movie. What are you talking about?' She said, 'The contractions started and the doctor said you need to get here,' " he shares.

The "My Chick Bad" artist says he then called "all the commercial airlines trying to get a ticket" but everything was sold out.

"So humbly speaking, I have my own plane, but it's in Atlanta. So I had to call my pilot and say, 'You need to leave Atlanta and come straight to New Mexico, right now, as soon as you can. Get another pilot because everything is sold out,' " he tells host Ellen DeGeneres.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"So he literally comes and gets me, I fly to Atlanta, I get there like an hour before her water breaks and I'm there for the whole delivery," he says.

Ludacris and Eudoxie welcomed their second child together on July 28 at 7:57 a.m., the couple announced on Instagram. The couple is already parents to daughter Cadence, 6, and Ludacris also has daughters Cai, 7, and Karma, 20, from previous relationships.

To share the exciting news, Ludacris posted a series of photos to Instagram featuring him and Eudoxie holding their newborn daughter.

"The Movie "Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls" starring Chris Bridges coming soon.. 😂😂😂😂," he captioned the post.