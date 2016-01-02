"Happy new year from all of us," Liu captioned a sweet photo of her baby boy with the family dog

Baby's Best Friend! Lucy Liu's Son Celebrates the New Year with Family Dog

Lucy Liu‘s son has some serious onesie swagger.

The actress’s 4-month-old baby boy, Rockwell Lloyd, sported yet another adorable one-piece — this time a “Keep calm and hug your labrador” outfit — to celebrate the New Year on Friday.

“Happy new year from all of us,” Liu, 47, captioned a cute candid of her smiling son laying next to the family’s chocolate lab.

But this isn’t the first time the new mom has shown off her son’s fun wardrobe. Last month, Liu took to Instagram to share a snapshot of Rockwell wearing a witty graphic onesie in honor of her birthday.

“When it’s your birthday and you’re feeling … ” she wrote alongside the picture of Rockwell in an “I’m all that and dim sum” outfit.

The Elementary star welcomed her first child, born via surrogate, in August.