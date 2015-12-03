Lucy Liu's Son Is 'All That and Dim Sum': Check Out Rockwell's Adorable Onesie
The cute outfit also featured a graphic of a traditional Cantonese steamed bun
Lucy Liu‘s son is cute enough to eat.
The actress shared a photo of her little boy Rockwell Lloyd, 3 months, to Instagram on Wednesday in a special red onesie with the text, “I’m all that and dim sum.”
The cute outfit also featured a graphic of a traditional Cantonese steamed bun. Both of Liu’s parents were born in China, the home country of the delicious dish.
“When it’s your birthday and you’re feeling…” Liu, who celebrated her 47th birthday on Tuesday, wrote of her smiling baby.
Lucy Lui/Instagram
Rockwell was born via surrogate in August and is the first child for the Elementary star.
While it’s doubtful that anyone could look as adorable as Rockwell, the dim sum onesie is available online — and for only $15!
