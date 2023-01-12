Lucy Liu Says Her Son, 7, Asks Questions as to Why Fans Approach Them: 'It Can Be Confusing'

Lucy Liu reveals son Rockwell, 7, doesn't quite understand how famous the Elementary actress is

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 02:42 PM
Lucy Liu
Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty

Lucy Liu says her son hasn't really wrapped his head around his mom's massive career.

Speaking with ELLE Canada for their December/January issue, Liu explained what it's like when people come up to her and son Rockwell for photos or autographs when they're out and about for photos.

"I'll just say 'Oh, that person recognized me and likes my work,' and he'll say 'Okay,' " she told the publication. "It's very cut and dried."

The Charlie's Angels star continued, "If he asks the question [about what I do for a living], I'll answer it fully. But I won't give him more information because I think it can be confusing."

Liu welcomed Rockwell via gestational surrogacy in 2015, a moment she said she wasn't sure was possible until she was cast in Elementary.

"It was the first time I recognized that I could have a family," she recalled.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As to why, Liu explained, "I think when you're constantly moving around and living out of a suitcase, you're not really thinking about the future. I was always very present in where I was and where I might be going right after, but I never thought about what [was possible] for me outside of work."

Liu has always been committed to keeping her private life private, but never more than when she decided to begin parenthood as a single mom.

"It's a dramatic change because it's an emotional decision," said Liu of becoming a mom. "And even once that happens, you don't know what's going to follow."

"I didn't read books, and I didn't follow certain guidelines. I think it's something you do, [something] you experience. And I kept very much to myself [during that period]," she noted.

Elsewhere in the interview, Liu recalled the first time Rockwell met her Shazam! Fury of the Gods costar, Dame Helen Mirren, an experience he walked away from wanting to marry the iconic actress.

"I was like, 'Well, what if she has a husband already?' " she recalled asking her son. "And he goes: 'That's okay. I'll be her butler.' People just fall in love with her."

Related Articles
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Enjoy Wyoming Vacation with Their 'Herd'
Jonathan Scott Says He 'Enjoys Every Minute' of Co-Parenting Zooey Deschanel's Kids
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James and Wife Savannah Celebrate Son Bronny at Senior Night — See the Family Photos!
Drew Scott and his son Parker
Drew Scott Jokes That Son Parker, 8 Months, Does Nicolas Cage and Jennifer Coolidge Impressions
Chris Lane
Chris Lane Asks Fans for 'Prayers for Baker' After Taking His 3-Month-Old Son to the Hospital
Tori Spelling Says the 'Hits Keep Coming' After Sharing Picture of Daughter Stella, 14, in the Hospital
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of Daughter Stella, 14, in the Hospital: 'Hits Just Keep Coming'
chrissy teigen pregnant
Chrissy Teigen Seeks Fans' Advice About Waxing 'Down There' While Pregnant
mark wahlberg and rhea durham's daughter turns 13
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham's Daughter Grace Celebrates 13th Birthday: 'My Little Lady'
Diddy, baby Love
Diddy's Sons Justin and King Spend Quality Time with Baby Sister Love — See the Sweet Photos!
Andie MacDowell Likens Groundhog Day to It's a Wonderful Life: 'Makes You Realize How Gorgeous Life Is'
Andie MacDowell Is a First-Time Grandma After Son Justin Welcomes Baby Girl
Claire Danes attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pregnant Claire Danes Says Baby No. 3 Was 'Not Intentional' as She Debuts Bump at Golden Globes
Ashlee Simpson on The Jennifer Hudson Show
Ashlee Simpson Ross Tells Waiter 'This Is My Kid' After Son Bronx, 14, Is Offered a Glass of Wine
Joaquin Phoenix and actress Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara Celebrates Raising Son River in a 'Creative Household' with Fiancé Joaquin Phoenix
Michelle Williams attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Michelle Williams Rocks Ruffles at Golden Globes 2023 After Welcoming Second Baby with Thomas Kail
CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward reporting in Kharkiv, Ukraine in January 2023.
CNN's Clarissa Ward Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby While On-Site Covering the War in Ukraine
tom brady, benjamin brady
Tom Brady Explains How Dropping Ben Off at Summer Camp Reminded Him of His Love of Football
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1773 -- Pictured: Actor Rupert Grint during an interview on Monday, January 9, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images); https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OIgy6sREBYs. Rupert Grint on His Daughter’s Target Obsession, His Ice Cream Truck and Apple TV+’s Servant
Rupert Grint's Daughter, 2, Is 'Obsessed' with Target — So He Built Her a Mini Store at Home