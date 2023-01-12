Lucy Liu Says Her Son, 7, Asks Questions as to Why Fans Approach Them: 'It Can Be Confusing'

Lucy Liu says her son hasn't really wrapped his head around his mom's massive career.

Speaking with ELLE Canada for their December/January issue, Liu explained what it's like when people come up to her and son Rockwell for photos or autographs when they're out and about for photos.

"I'll just say 'Oh, that person recognized me and likes my work,' and he'll say 'Okay,' " she told the publication. "It's very cut and dried."

The Charlie's Angels star continued, "If he asks the question [about what I do for a living], I'll answer it fully. But I won't give him more information because I think it can be confusing."

Liu welcomed Rockwell via gestational surrogacy in 2015, a moment she said she wasn't sure was possible until she was cast in Elementary.

"It was the first time I recognized that I could have a family," she recalled.

As to why, Liu explained, "I think when you're constantly moving around and living out of a suitcase, you're not really thinking about the future. I was always very present in where I was and where I might be going right after, but I never thought about what [was possible] for me outside of work."

Liu has always been committed to keeping her private life private, but never more than when she decided to begin parenthood as a single mom.

"It's a dramatic change because it's an emotional decision," said Liu of becoming a mom. "And even once that happens, you don't know what's going to follow."

"I didn't read books, and I didn't follow certain guidelines. I think it's something you do, [something] you experience. And I kept very much to myself [during that period]," she noted.

Elsewhere in the interview, Liu recalled the first time Rockwell met her Shazam! Fury of the Gods costar, Dame Helen Mirren, an experience he walked away from wanting to marry the iconic actress.

"I was like, 'Well, what if she has a husband already?' " she recalled asking her son. "And he goes: 'That's okay. I'll be her butler.' People just fall in love with her."