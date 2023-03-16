Lucy Liu on Her Decision to Welcome a Baby in Her 40s: 'I Didn't Have a Plan'

Lucy Liu says she didn't have any plans when deciding to become a single parent in her 40s.

In an interview with The Cut published Thursday, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress, 54, said her decision to have son Rockwell, 7, who was born in 2015, was largely an unplanned endeavor.

"I didn't have a plan. I just thought, 'I want to change the conversation a little bit,' " she told the publication. "I didn't mull it over too much. I didn't do a lot of research, I just pulled the trigger."

"I can think myself out of something easily," she added. "If I think too much I won't do it. It's better for me to feel something and just go for it. A lot of people read books about parenting. I didn't do any of that. I was like, 'When the child is here, I'm just going to figure it out.' "

Liu additionally gave some insight on raising her child in a city environment, which she said she values for the "experience."

"I definitely wanted to raise a kid in New York," she related. "People will say, 'It's not convenient, you don't even have a car,' but this way, they're going to see all the things."

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Lucy Liu's Humanitarian Work and Fight for Representation: 'Diversity Is About Unity'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You're going to show them what's safe and what's not, and they're going to understand that through experience," Liu added. "It's hard to build common sense when you're in a car all the time. They're going to smell the smells."

When deciding on her motherhood journey in 2015, Liu told PEOPLE at the time that surrogacy "just seemed like the right option for me because I was working and I didn't know when I was going to be able to stop."

She added, "I decided that was probably the best solution for me, and it turned out to be great."

Of becoming a mom, Liu said in January, "It's a dramatic change because it's an emotional decision. And even once that happens, you don't know what's going to follow."