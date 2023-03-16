Lucy Liu on Her Decision to Welcome a Baby in Her 40s: 'I Didn't Have a Plan'

"I didn't do a lot of research, I just pulled the trigger," the actress said in a new interview

By Wendy Geller
Published on March 16, 2023 09:36 PM
lucy liu
Photo: Shutterstock

Lucy Liu says she didn't have any plans when deciding to become a single parent in her 40s.

In an interview with The Cut published Thursday, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress, 54, said her decision to have son Rockwell, 7, who was born in 2015, was largely an unplanned endeavor.

"I didn't have a plan. I just thought, 'I want to change the conversation a little bit,' " she told the publication. "I didn't mull it over too much. I didn't do a lot of research, I just pulled the trigger."

"I can think myself out of something easily," she added. "If I think too much I won't do it. It's better for me to feel something and just go for it. A lot of people read books about parenting. I didn't do any of that. I was like, 'When the child is here, I'm just going to figure it out.' "

Liu additionally gave some insight on raising her child in a city environment, which she said she values for the "experience."

"I definitely wanted to raise a kid in New York," she related. "People will say, 'It's not convenient, you don't even have a car,' but this way, they're going to see all the things."

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Lucy Liu's Humanitarian Work and Fight for Representation: 'Diversity Is About Unity'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You're going to show them what's safe and what's not, and they're going to understand that through experience," Liu added. "It's hard to build common sense when you're in a car all the time. They're going to smell the smells."

When deciding on her motherhood journey in 2015, Liu told PEOPLE at the time that surrogacy "just seemed like the right option for me because I was working and I didn't know when I was going to be able to stop."

She added, "I decided that was probably the best solution for me, and it turned out to be great."

Of becoming a mom, Liu said in January, "It's a dramatic change because it's an emotional decision. And even once that happens, you don't know what's going to follow."

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Her First C-Section with Daughter Esti: 'I Was Taking Pictures'
Lindsay Lohan and Dina Lohan pose backstage at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show
Dina Lohan Says Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Is 'Already Showing' and 'Ready' to Become a First-Time Mom
Al Roker
Al Roker Reveals How He 'Accidentally' Found Out His Daughter Courtney Roker Is Pregnant
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 06: James Van Der Beek attends Rachel Zoe's Los Angeles Presentation at Sunset Tower Hotel on February 6, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Zoe)
James Van Der Beek Tears Up as He Talks 'Emotional Gut Punch' of Wife's Pregnancy Loss
Georgina Rodriguez Opens Up About Son's Death in Reality Show Trailer: 'No One Knows'
Georgina Rodríguez Cries as She Talks About Loss of Her Baby Son with Cristiano Ronaldo
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jim Smeal/Shutterstock (9638544as) Matthew Lawrence Race to Erase MS Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Apr 2018; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Chilli, from TLC, poses for her upcoming summer tour with FLor Rida and Nelly on May 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Matthew Lawrence Clarifies Comments, Says He Didn't Mean to Put 'Pressure' on Chilli to Have Kids
Orlando Bloom Form Protein credit Tristan Kallas
Orlando Bloom Says His 'Beautiful' Daughter with Katy Perry Is Growing Fast: 'We Are Very Blessed'
Chrissy Teigen Face timing baby Este for the first time while she's away
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable FaceTime with Baby Daughter Esti, 8 Weeks: 'I Miss You So Much'
AMERICAN SONG CONTEST Season: 1 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkso
Kelly Clarkson Says Her Kids Can Get 'Really Sad' About Her Divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Anthony Rapp rollout 3/27
Anthony Rapp Says Baby Rai's Arrival Was the 'Light at the End of the Tunnel' Following Dark Times
Paris Hilton attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards; Lindsay Lohan poses backstage at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show
Paris Hilton Says Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Should 'Soak in Every Moment': 'It's Just So Precious'
Lacey Chabert; Lindsay Lohan; Amanda Seyfried
Lindsay Lohan's 'Mean Girls' Costars Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert Celebrate 'Wonderful' Pregnancy News
Courtney Roker and her husband Wesley Laga
Al Roker's Daughter Courtney Roker and Husband Wesley Laga Are Expecting Their First Baby
Scout LaRue Willis, Emma Heming, Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Tallulah Belle Willis, Evelyn Willis, Mabel Willis EXCLUSIVE - Demi Moore and her daughters throw Rumer Willis a baby shower
Pregnant Rumer Willis Celebrates Baby Shower with Mom Demi Moore and Family — See the Photos!
Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton
Paris Hilton Says Mom Kathy Hilton Is 'Obsessed' with Visiting Baby Son Phoenix 'Unannounced'
Couple Who Were Shocked to Learn They Were Expecting Baby No. 7 Welcome Baby Girl After Six Boys https://www.instagram.com/p/CplSqOCS2pZ/
Couple Who Were Shocked to Learn They Were Expecting Baby No. 7 Welcome Girl After Six Boys